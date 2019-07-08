American Association Game Recaps

Winnipeg 7, St. Paul 6-Box Score

The Saints scored the game's first run on an RBI single by the reigning Player of the Week, RF Max Murphy, in the top of the third. The Goldeyes plated three in the following frame, scoring one on an RBI double by RF Tyler Hill, one on an RBI single by 2B Alex Perez, and one on an RBI single by SS Wes Darvill.

Winnipeg scored three more one inning later to take a 6-3 lead.

St. Paul 2B Josh Allen made it a 6-3 game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

The Goldeyes added an insurance run on an RBI single by 1B Kyle Martin in the bottom of the seventh.

The Saints cut the deficit to one in the top of the eighth scoring two on wild pitches during an Allen at-bat before Allen capped the at-bat with a solo home run to make it 7-6.

RHP Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

SP Kevin McGovern gave up three in seven innings of work to earn the win.

Sioux Falls 11, Texas 2-Box Score

LF Burt Reynolds paced the Sioux Falls Canaries, going 5-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, one home run, and five RBIs. SS Andrew Ely was the only other Canaries' hitter with multiple hits (2).

SP Keaton Steele was sharp in the win, tossing seven shutout innings.

3B Matt Dean paced the Texas AirHogs, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

