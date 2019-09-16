American Association Game Recap

The St. Paul Saints finished off a series sweep of the Sioux City Explorers with a game 3 win in the American Association Finals to earn the 2019 American Association Championship.

The Explorers scored their only runs on a three-run home run by RF James Hazelbaker in the top of the first.

The Saints cut the lead to 3-1 on a solo home run by SS Chris Baker in the bottom of the third. 3B Chesny Young hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to give St. Paul a 5-3 lead. One inning later 1B John Silviano (3-for-4) added an RBI double to bring the game to its final score.

LHP Jordan Jess earned the win after throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. RHP Tanner Kiest pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

Saints' SP Ryan Zimmerman gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings of work while earning a no-decision.

Sioux City's SP Taylor Jordan allowed four runs in 5.1 innings of work to be tabbed with the loss.

The American Association title is the first in the history of the St. Paul Saints.

