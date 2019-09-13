American Association Game Recap

September 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





St. Paul 3, Sioux City 2-Box Score

The St. Paul Saints took a 2-0 American Association Finals lead with a 3-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers Thursday.

The Explorers took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by 2B Drew Sankiewicz (3-for-4) in the bottom of the first. One inning later, 3B Jose Sermo (1-for-3) led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to make it 2-0.

The Saints cut the lead to one on an RBI single by SS Chris Baker (1-for-3) in the top of the fifth. Two batters later, RF Michael Lang (2-for-5) drove in Baker with a double to tie the game at 2-2.

Lang drove in Baker again with a double in the top of the ninth to give St. Paul what proved to be a game-winning 3-2 lead.

Neither SP factored in the decision. Saints' SP Eddie Medina and Sioux City's SP Pete Tago each allowed two runs in six innings of work. RHP Tyler Fallwell was tabbed with the loss after giving up one run in three innings of relief.

RHP Karch Kowalczyk threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. RHP Tanner Kiest pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The Saints and Explorers will play game 3 of the series in St. Paul Saturday September 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.