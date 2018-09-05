American Association Game Recap
September 5, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release
The Sioux City Explorers took a one-game lead in the South Division Series on Tuesday.
James Dykstra led the Explorers to the playoff opening win, giving up just one earned in seven innings of work. Jose Sermo drove in two and hit a solo home run for Sioux City. Blake Schmit also hit a solo home run for the Explorers.
Adrian Nieto drove in the only run for the T-Bones.
Gary SouthShore at St. Paul- PPD
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 5, 2018
- Dykstra and Sioux City Lay Claim to Game One - Kansas City T-Bones
- Dykstra Outduels Collier in Game One Victory - Sioux City Explorers
- American Association Game Recap - AA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.