American Association Game Recap

September 5, 2018





The Sioux City Explorers took a one-game lead in the South Division Series on Tuesday.

James Dykstra led the Explorers to the playoff opening win, giving up just one earned in seven innings of work. Jose Sermo drove in two and hit a solo home run for Sioux City. Blake Schmit also hit a solo home run for the Explorers.

Adrian Nieto drove in the only run for the T-Bones.

Gary SouthShore at St. Paul- PPD

