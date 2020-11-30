American Association, Baseballism Partner to Create Apparel Collection

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and Baseballism are partnering for a new collection of league apparel for the 2021 season.

"Baseballism is a premier baseball lifestyle brand and the American Association is proud to be a partner with them again in 2021," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We had a lot of fun with last year's line. Our league and their brand have great synergy as we both embrace the 'For Love of the Game' mantra. We are excited to see our products available ahead of and throughout the 2021 season."

Baseballism will design and retail an exclusive American Association cap, t-shirt and women's top for the 2021 season, as it did for the 2020 campaign. The products will be available through the Baseballism website (www.baseballism.com) and through the American Association website.

"Baseballism is excited to continue its partnership with the American Association in 2021. Fans can look forward to a Baseballism x American Association line of co-branded lifestyle apparel that allows fans of both organizations to express their passion for America's Pastime."

About Baseballism:

Baseballism started as a youth baseball camp founded by four college baseball teammates with a passion to teach the game the right way. The camp focused on the fundamentals of the game as well as the life lessons learned on the diamond.

The former teammates restored Baseballism as a premium off the field brand focusing on the class, tradition and history of baseball. The roots of the original Baseballism Youth Camp and passion for the game are present in every garment and accessory. A brand built for love of the game.

