ALPB Names Player/Pitcher of the Week, June 8, 2026

Published on June 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Lancaster Stormers third baseman Tyler Miller has been named the Player of the Week for June 2-7 with Hagerstown Flying Boxcars starter Connor Curlis honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Miller posted a .440 batting average with three home runs and 10 RBI in helping the Stormers take five of six games from the Atlantic League's hottest team, the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Gastonia had entered the six-game series with a 14-game winning streak and after extending the streak to 15 on June 2, the Stormers captured the final five games of the series to maintain their one-game lead in the North Division. Miller's offense, which included a .562 on-base percentage, a .920 slugging percentage and a 1.482 OPS was instrumental in Lancaster's series win. Miller had a hit in all six games in the series in going 11-for-25 including three-hit games on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of home runs in Sunday's 17-5 win. He added a grand slam in Thursday's 14-3 victory.

Curlis was 1-0 this week with a 2-1 win over the Lexington Legends on Friday, June 5. He tossed eight innings, allowed just two hits and one run while striking out 10 without a walk as Hagerstown claimed five of the six games with Lexington to stay one game back of Lancaster in the North Division. For the season, Curlis is 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 42 innings with just 16 walks.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, June 9 with North Division leader Lancaster returning home for the War of the Roses with the York Revolution. South Division leader Southern Maryland will be challenged at home by the Long Island Ducks while the Gastonia Ghost Peppers will visit the Lexington Legends for six games. Hagerstown will travel to play the Staten Island FerryHawks in a six-game set with the High Point Rockers on the road at the Charleston Dirty Birds.







Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2026

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