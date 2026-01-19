ALPB Announces Pro Days Tryout Dates

Published on January 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League, Baseball America, and IndyBall Jobs have announced the dates and location of the 2026 ALPB Pro Days player tryouts.

The 2026 Pro Days event will be held at Meritus Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 31-April 1, and will result in ALPB professional contracts being offered to at least 10 players with clubs able to sign additional players. The event attracts top quality players with professional experience, especially those recently released from MLB clubs. Player registrants will be pre-screened to ensure quality, with preference offered to players with qualifying MLB, Atlantic League, MiLB and MLB Partner League experience. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate in the Baseball America-Atlantic League Pro Days, unless they have previous class A or higher or Partner League professional playing experience. All players will be vetted for high-level college or professional experience.

The 2025 event saw six of the 12 draft choices earn roster spots on Atlantic League teams, including one who was transferred to an MLB organization contract. A seventh player signed as a free agent and went on to earn ALPB Midseason All-Star honors

Meritus Park has been named the ALPB Ballpark of the Year in each of the last two seasons. Opened in 2024 and built to Atlantic League standards, the state-of-the-art facility has a capacity of over 4,000 and features advanced digital technologies, including a Daktronics video board and a light-up model of a Flying Boxcar.

The Pro Days tryouts follow the conclusion of Major League Baseball spring training, offering options to highly-skilled professional players seeking to continue their playing careers and return to Major League Baseball organizations and other high caliber domestic and international professional teams.

All Pro Day drills will be conducted by IndyBall Jobs staff and managers and coaches from the 10 Atlantic League clubs. In addition, representatives of other MLB Partner Leagues, MLB and international league scouts will be in attendance. Scouts from MLB clubs will be able to sign players at any time during the event.

"Our league was founded 28 years ago on the premise of providing players a second chance to return to Major League Baseball," said ALPB President Rick White. "Partnering with Baseball America, the premier publication evaluating player prospects, and IndyBall Jobs, the experts in pro level player tryouts, is another way for us to fulfill that premise."

Over the last three seasons, over 140 Atlantic League players have had their contracts purchased by Major League Baseball or international professional league organizations. In three of the last four seasons, at least one ALPB player has opened the season in the Atlantic League and appeared in MLB games later that same year.

Prospects will be put through the typical range of tryout activities including 60-yard dash, infield/outfield drills (range, arm, glove), batting practice, and simulated game action. Pitchers will throw bullpens and limited simulated game action. Catchers will be measured on POP times, arm strength and receiving skills, in addition to hitting.

Immediately following the event, the ALPB will hold the 2026 Baseball America-Atlantic League player draft on Wednesday, April 1 with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars holding the first pick.







