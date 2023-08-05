Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

August 5, 2023 - Pecos League (Pecos)







SAN RAFAEL WINS PACIFIC CROWN; TRINIDAD TO MOUNTAIN FINALS

San Rafael knocked out Bakersfield in Friday's Game Three of the Pecos League's Pacific Division Championship while while Trinidad did the same to Alpine in their Mountain Division semifinal matchup. The Pacifics await the winner of the Trinidad-Tucson series for the Pecos title tilt.

SAN RAFAEL 9-11-5, Bakersfield 8-12-3 (San Rafael wins series, 2 games to 1)

San Rafael pulled out a comeback win in dramatic fashion Friday by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat visiting Bakersfield, 9-8, winning the Pacific Division title and advancing to the Pecos League Championship Series in the process.

In an error-filled contest that saw the lead change hands five times, the game was decided in the ninth as San Rafael erased an 8-7 Bakersfield lead when Kevin Johnson doubled in Kyle Guerra (who'd led off with a walk and then stole second) before later closing out the series on a bases-loaded Tyler Georgeson sacrifice fly to left that had Guerra scampering across the plate with the winning run.

Johnson finished the night with two hits and three RBIs for the Pacifics while Guerra scored four times on two hits and two walks. Paul Van Zboray belted a two-run homer for the Train Robbers and Christian Jones added two RBIs on a pair of singles. Reliever Billy Babb held Bakersfield scoreless over the last 1.1 innings to earn the win while the loss went to Train Robbers starter Austin Toerner, who gutted out 146 pitches before leaving with a one-run lead after the eighth.

Trinidad 3-8-0, ALPINE 1-8-2 (Trinidad wins series, 2 games to 1)

Alec Aleywine pitched six strong innings and Peter Bocchino socked a solo homer to lead the Trinidad Triggers to a 3-1 win Friday in Alpine to clinch their Mountain Division semifinal series. Aleywine, who also singled in three trips to the plate, allowed one run on eight hits while striking out seven Cowboys to earn the mound triumph. Brayde Hirai pitched in tough luck for Alpine and was tagged for the loss despite six solid frames of his own, allowing two runs on six hits with six K's.

Alpine took an early 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first when Manny Garcia crossed the plate on James Prockish's two-out single, but that would be the only time the Cowboys hit paydirt for the night. Jason Rooks singled in David Arza with the tying run in the top of the fourth and, after Rooks hit into a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the sixth, Bocchino launched a first-pitch homer off Hirai to put the Triggers ahead for good. Quinterrious Arrington scored an insurance run for Trinidad in the ninth with a full-count leadoff walk, then came all the way around to score when a Jake Urena grounder that began as an error by Alpine first baseman Jeff Disla turned into a wild play that allowed Arrington to streak around the bases over the remaining 270 feet to home plate. Garrett Brown shut the Cowboys down in the bottom of the ninth to earn his second save of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.