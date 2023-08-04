Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

August 4, 2023 - Pecos League (Pecos)







SAN RAFAEL WINS PACIFIC FINAL OPENER; ALPINE TIES SERIES

In a loop far more renowned for its offensive numbers, three Pecos League pitchers turned in standout performances in a pair of postseason games Thursday night. Eric Parnow allowed just one tossed six shutout innings in a 5-1 San Rafael win over Bakersfield in the Pacific Division Championship Series opener while Alpine's Matthew Hess and Jacob Faivre of Trinidad dueled in the Cowboys' 3-2 triumph over the Triggers in Game Two of their Mountain Division semifinal set in Texas.

SAN RAFAEL 5-5-2, Bakersfield 1-4-4 (Bakersfield wins series, 1 game to 0)

San Rafael drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning when Kevin Johnson scored from third base on an Aaron Hurt wild pitch to Beau Dorman and went on to add more runs the next three innings in a 5-1 win over Bakersfield in the Pacific Division Championship Series opener at home.

Dorman went on to blast a solo homer in the third while Grant Victor finished 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs as the top-seed Pacifics put themselves a win away from the League Championship Series. Bakerfield's Dominic Moore, who's had an excellent postseason batting in the ninth position in the order, singled in former Tucson catcher Chris Iazzetta with a run for the Train Robbers in the top of the ninth but it was otherwise Eric Parnow's night to shine on the mound.

A 6'0" lefty, Parnow allowed one single and struck out 12 batters over six frames before making room on the mound for relievers Teddy Hoxie (2 IP, 0 R) and Steve Schynert, earning the win. Hurt only gave up five hits in a complete game effort but was betrayed by four errors and four walks.

Game Two is set for Friday night, also at Albert Park in San Rafael.

ALPINE 3-5-1, Trinidad 2-7-0 (Series tied at one game apiece)

Alpine was able to cobble together just five singles off Trinidad starter Jacob Faivre, but the Cowboys strung enough of them together early to score three runs and went on to hold off the Triggers, 3-2, at Kokernot Field Thursday to their Mountain Division semifinal series at one win each.

Trinidad took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jason Rooks scored all the way from first when Alpine shortstop Manny Garcia's errant throw on a Peter Bocchino ground ball sailed past first base into right field foul territory. The Cowboys evened the score at the bottom of the first when James Prockish's fielder's-choice ground pushed Drake Angeron in from third. Alpine went ahead for good in the second by scoring twice without benefit of a base hit, as a series of hit batsmen, fielder's choices and a sacrifice fly brought in both Angeron and Mitch Piatnik in a textbook display of "smallball." A Rooks leadoff homer in the top of the sixth off Alpine starter Matthew Hess brought the Triggers their run but Hess and reliever Bryson Spagnuolo held Trinidad scoreless the rest of the way.

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.