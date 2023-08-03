Along the Pecos League Trail

by Fran Stuchbury

August 3, 2023 - Pecos League (Pecos)







BAKERSFIELD, TUCSON ADVANCE; TRINIDAD TOPS ALPINE

At the conclusion of Day Three play in the Pecos League postseason, two teams advanced to their respective Division Championship Series while a third won their rain-delayed first round opener Wednesday night. Bakersfield conked Monterey, 13-4, to close their best-of-three set and advance to the Pacific finals against top-seed San Rafael while Tucson crunched Garden City, 19-5, completing a two-game sweep for a ticket to the Mountain finals. Trinidad surprised host Alpine, 10-8, to cop Game One of their series after Tuesday's contest was rained out.

Bakersfield 13-18-2, MONTEREY 4-10-2 (Bakersfield wins series, 2 gmes to 1)

Dominic Moore, Raul Ortega and Rick Phillips combined for nine hits, three runs and five RBIs as Bakersfield overwhelmed Monterey, 13-4, at Sam Lynn Ballpark. Serving as the "visiting" team in their home facility, the Train Robbers scored five runs in the first inning (two on a Chris Iazzetta double) and never looked back. Joshua Rodriguez belted a solo homer and Anthony Ward had three hits for the Amberjacks. Train Robbers starter Ruben Portillo gave up three earned runs in seven innings for the win while Ward took the loss, allowing nine runs in 4.1 frames before shifting to second base for the rest of the game.

The Pacific Division Championship Series opens Thursday with Bakersfield at San Rafael.

TUCSON 19-20-1, Garden City 5-11-2 (Tucson wins series, 2 games to 0)

Tucson took a 12-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning and cruised to a 19-5 trouncing of visiting Garden City at Kino Stadium Wednesday night, The Sagauros dominated the Wind in the sweep, outscoring the Kansans by a 31-6 margin over two games. Tucson first baseman Brock Ephan led the way by hitting for the cycle, including a two-run homer in the first. Kirkland Trahan added three hits (two of them doubles) and drove in five more for the Cacti, who turtured Garden City starter Cole Lee and six relievers for 20 hits, eleven for extra bases.Dylan Wilkinson had two RBIs on two singles for the Wind.

Trinidad 10-11-0, ALPINE 8-13-2 (Trinidad leads series, 1 game to 0)

You can't say Trinidad let their division semifinal opener in Alpine devolve into a snoozefest. After building a 10-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, the Triggers had to hang on for dear life after the Cowboys posted eight runs over the next four frames before claiming a 10-8 win over the Texans. Peter Pena drove in three runs on three hits while MVP candidate Jason Rooks and Jordan Anderson hit solo homers as Trinidad mounted their early advantage but Alpine refused to lay down, putting up five counters in the sixth thanks in part to James Prockish's two-run longball and a two-run Jake Sisto double before Garrett Brown held them scoreless over the last two frames to save the win.

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.