Along the Pecos League Trail

PLAYOFF TEAMS FINALLY SET; SF'S DePASQUALE BELTS 5 HR IN GAME

Heading into the final weekend of the Pecos league regular season, no fewer than five teams were battling for the fourth and final playoff berths in the circuit's two divisions. When the dust settled, Lancaster edged out surging Marysville for a slot in the Pacific Division while Garden City held off Roswell for fourth in the Mountain Division heading into the postseason, which opens Monday night for the Pacific Division semifinals and Tuesday for the Mountain semis.

Lancaster had Marysville and Martinez hot on their heels until a 15-2 laugher at second-place Monterey rendered the issue moot. Jacob Jablonski and Evan Antonellis combined for six RBIs while Antonellis and ex-Austin teammate Joe Richter both homered for the Sound Breakers. Richter also doubled and pitched six innings, allowing two runs. The win kept Lancaster ahead of Marysville, who finished the season with five straight wins including Sunday's 17-2 drubbing of Dublin behind Evan Blum's four hits and Tucker Burton's four RBIs. Martinez lost three straight to fade out of the picture.

In the Mountain Division playoff chase, Garden City edged out defending champion Roswell in dramatic fashion by pulling off a dramatic 10-8 win over visiting Trinidad Sunday. Trailing 8-6 in the bottom of the fifth, the Wind scored four times with Kyle Adkins' two-run single knotting the score and a Devon Zielke one-bagger plating Jason Ramos with the go-ahead run. Adkins then held the Triggers scoreless in the top of the ninth to seal the fourth and final berth.

All playoff series will be best-of-3 affairs hosted by the higher-seeded teams, starting with Monday's Pacific Division semifinal openers as Lancaster will visit San Rafael while Bakersfield hosts Monterey despite finishing behind the Amberjacks in the standings. The Mountain semi openers o Tuesday will see Garden City playing in Tucson while Alpine welcoming Trinidad. OurSports Central will provide daily coverage throughout the Pecos League postseason.

Finally, Santa Fe's Parker DePasquale had a game for the ages Saturday at Fort Marcy Ballpark against Blackwell. The Utah native crashed five homers in a 34-5 Fuego rout of the FlyCatchers, three of them coming in a 21-run first inning that saw 26 Santa Fe batters come to the plate. DePasquale drove in 11 runs, two shy of the league-record 13 RBIs David Stone had for the Fuego against White Sands, also at Fort Marcy on June 9, 2017. Stone belted four homers in that one.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION FINAL STANDINGS (through Sunday, July 30): Tucson 32-13, Alpine 36-16, Trinidad 30-19, Garden City 30-20, Roswell 29-23, Blackwell 17-25, Santa Fe 17-31, Austin 1-47.

PACIFIC DIVISION FINAL STANDINGS (through Sunday, July 30): San Rafael 39-8, Monterey 31-18,

