Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

AUSTIN THRASHED TWICE BY TUCSON AS MOUNTAIN DIVISON OPENS

The Pecos League is all about that base hit but the Tucson Saguaros took that maxim to another level last week by overwhelming Austin twice in the Mountain Division openers for both sides. Tucson wrecked Austin last Wednesday by a 36-4 count at Austin's Govalle Park as Saguaros first baseman RJ Johnson went 7-for-8 at the plate with two homers and a double, scoring six runs and driving in six more. Tucson shortstop Gavy Perez-Torres homered twice, including a grand slam, to finish with seven ribbies as Weirdos pitchers combined to allow 30 hits and 15 walks while plunking five more Saguaros batsmen.

After forfeiting Thursday's contest for reasons explained by neither team nor league offices, Austin suffered a 29-4 mauling Friday. Gabe Ramos belted three roundtrippers for the winners while Johnson added another homer and five RBIs for Tucson, who reaped the benefits of 19 hits and 16 walks from Weirdos pitchers. Saguaros starter Ethan Pritchett allowed two runs over six innings for the win, striking out nine Austin hitters. Things went a little better for the Weirdos Saturday in Alpine, allowing 12 hits and six walks in a 10-1 loss to the Cowboys in their first road game, but there's clearly some room for improvement.

In fairness, Austin is not the only team with a traumatized pitching staff in the early going. Four other teams allowed 20+ runs in a game over the first ten days of the schedule, although there've been good performances, too. Humberto Vela tossed a 4-0 shutout against Alpine on Friday at Roswell's Joe Bauman Park in the first game of a doubleheader in Roswell. In the nightcap, Cowboys starter Cameron Mulvihill combined with two relievers on a 2-0 whitewash over the Invaders as a James Prockish leadoff homer in the second gave Mulvihill & Co. all the run support they'd need against the defending champions.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, June 4): San Rafael 7-1, Monterey 6-2, Bakersfield 5-2, Marysville 5-3, Lancaster 3-3, Martinez 2-6, Vallejo 1-5, Dublin 1-7.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, June 4): Tucson 4-1, Trinidad 3-1, Alpine 3-2, Roswell 3-2, Blackwell 2-2, Garden City 2-2, Santa Fe 1-3, Austin 0-5.

