Along the Pecos League Trail

BAKERSFIELD DEFEATS LANCASTER, 9-4, TO LIFT LID ON 2023 SEASON

The Bakersfield Train Robbers broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to top Lancaster, 9-4, Thursday night at Sam Lynn Ballpark in the 2023 Pecos League season opener.

Bakersfield's Dominic Moore led off the bottom of the third with a walk and stole both second and third before scoring on a Rick Phillips double. Phillips then plated a run on a two-bagger by Christian Jones, who tallied the Train Robbers' third run of the frame from third base on an error by Lancaster left fielder Kyle Jenkins. Bakersfield starter Joe Riddle got the win after seven innings of one-run ball while doubling and walking in his five trips to the plate. Gilbert Rosario took the loss for the Sound Breakers after allowing four runs in five innings.

In Thursday's other opening game, Marysville dismantled Dublin, 26-6, at home after building a 20-5 lead through five innings. Lyndon Weaver went 4-for-6 with six RBIs and three runs for the Drakes to aid starter Evan Nakagawa while Joey Gali had two hits, two runs and a ribbie for the Leprechauns. The Pacific Division swung into full action Friday night and after Sunday's games, the Monterey AmberJacks led the standings with a 3-0 record while newcomers Marysville reeled off three wins under former Tucson and Santa Fe manager Bill Rogan before being defeated Sunday by Vallejo, 11-7.

The Mountain Division begins play Wednesday with three contests, including defending champion Roswell welcoming Alpine to Joe Bauman Stadium. Alpine will host an All-Star Game featuring select Mountain Division players on July 16 at Kokernot Field. The Pecos League regular season concludes July 30 with playoffs commencing on August 1.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, May 28): Monterey 3-0, Marysville 3-1. Bakersfield 2-1, San Rafael 2-1, Lancaster 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Vallejo 1-2, Dublin 0-3.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, May 28): Alpine 0-0, Austin 0-0, Blackwell 0-0, Garden City 0-0, Roswell 0-0, Santa Fe 0-0, Trinidad 0-0, Tucson 0-0.

Pecos League 2023 Directory





Pecos League Office

Commissioner: Andrew Dunn

P.O. Box 271489

Houston, TX 77277

Phone: (575) 680-2212

Website: www.PecosLeague.com

Email: info@PecosLeague.com

Facebook.com/PecosLeague





MOUNTAIN DIVISION





Alpine Cowboys

Kokernot Field

400 Loop Road

Alpine, TX 79830

Alpine.PecosLeague.com

Phone: (432) 386-3402

Year Founded: 2009

Championships: 2012, 2018

2022 record: 32-17 (2nd, Mountain)

2022 playoffs: Lost to Trinidad, 2 games to 1





Austin Weirdos

Govalle Park

5200 Bolm Road

Austin, TX 78721

weirdosbaseball.com

Phone: (512) 649-5418

Year Founded: 2022

Championships: none

2022 record: 19-31 (6th, Mountain)

2022 playoffs: Did not qualify





Blackwell FlyCatchers

Morgan Field

800 South Main Street

Blackwell, OK 74631

blackwellflycatchers.com

Phone: (580) 606-6722

Year Founded: 2023





Garden City Wind

Clint Lightner Field

706 East Maple Street

Garden City, KS 67846

GardenCityWind.com

Phone: (620) 271-2476

Year Founded: 2015

Championships: none

2022 record: 36-10 (1st, Mountain)

2022 playoffs: Lost to Roswell, 2 games to 1





Roswell Invaders

Joe Bauman Stadium

100 East Poe Road

Roswell, NM 88203

RoswellInvaders.com

Phone: (575) 838-2667

Year Founded: 2011

Championships: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2022

2022 record: 27-22 (4th, Mountain)

2022 playoffs: Beat Garden City, 2 games to 1; beat Trinidad, 2 games to 1; beat Tucson, 2 games to 1





Santa Fe Fuego

Fort Marcy Park

490 Bishop's Lodge Road

Santa Fe, NM 87504

SantaFeFuego.com

Phone: (505) 428-5715

Year Founded: 2012

Championships: 2014

2022 record: 21-25 (5th, Mountain)

2022 playoffs: Did not qualify





Trinidad Triggers

Central Park

700 Smith Avenue

Trinidad, CO 81082

TrinidadTriggers.com

Phone: (719) 859-1008

Year Founded: 2012

Championships: none

2022 record: 25-18 (3rd, Mountain)

2022 playoffs: Beat Alpine, 2 games to 1, lost to Roswell, 2 games to 1





Tucson Saguaros

Kino Stadium

2500 E Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ 85713

SaguarosBaseball.com

Phone: (520) 829-5687

Year Founded: 2016

Championships: 2016, 2020, 2021

2022 record: 34-8 (2nd, Pacific)

2022 playoffs: Beat Bakersfield, 2 games to 0; beat San Rafael, 2 games to 0; lost to Roswell, 2 games to 1





PACIFIC DIVISION





Bakersfield Train Robbers

Sam Lynn Ballpark

4009 Chester Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93301

BakersfieldTrainRobbers.com

Phone: (661) 520-1714

Year Founded: 2017

Championships: 2018

2022 record: 31-18 (3rd, Pacific)

2022 playoffs: Lost to Tucson, 2 games to 0





Dublin Leprechauns

Fallon Sports Park

4605 Lockhart Street

Dublin, CA 94568

DublinLeprechauns.com

Phone: (925) 434-5160

Year Founded: 2023





Lancaster Sound Breakers

The Hangar

45116 Valley Central Way

Lancaster, CA 93536

lancastersoundbreakers.com

Phone:(661) 206-1957

Year Founded: 2023





Martinez Sturgeon

Waterfront Park

1204 Joe DiMaggio Drive

Martinez, CA 94553

MartinezSturgeon.com

Phone: (925) 372-5265

Year Founded: 2020

Championships: none

2022 record: 19-31 (6th, Pacific)

2022 record: Did not qualify





Marysville Drakes

Bryant Field

1431 C Street

Marysville, CA 95901

marysvilledrakes.com

Phone: (530) 423-6383

Year Founded: 2023





Monterey Amberjacks

Sollecito Park

851 Pearl Street

Monterey, CA 93940

MontereyAmberJacks.com

Phone: (831) 440-7176

Year Founded: 2017

Championships: none

2022 record: 21-29 (5th, Pacific)

2022 playoffs: Did not qualify





San Rafael Pacifics

Albert Park

100 Albert Park Lane

San Rafael, CA 94901

PacificsBaseball.com

Phone: (415) 726-2044

Year Founded: 2012

Championships: none

2022 record: 41-9 (1st, Pacific)

2022 playoffs: Beat Santa Rosa, 2 games to 0; lost to Tucson, 2 games to 0





Vallejo Seaweed

Wilson Park

1007 Solano Avenue

Vallejo, CA 94590

vallejoseaweed.com

Phone: (707) 518-6150

Year Founded: 2023



