Along the Pecos League Trail
by Bruce Baskin
May 29, 2023 - Pecos League (Pecos)
BAKERSFIELD DEFEATS LANCASTER, 9-4, TO LIFT LID ON 2023 SEASON
The Bakersfield Train Robbers broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to top Lancaster, 9-4, Thursday night at Sam Lynn Ballpark in the 2023 Pecos League season opener.
Bakersfield's Dominic Moore led off the bottom of the third with a walk and stole both second and third before scoring on a Rick Phillips double. Phillips then plated a run on a two-bagger by Christian Jones, who tallied the Train Robbers' third run of the frame from third base on an error by Lancaster left fielder Kyle Jenkins. Bakersfield starter Joe Riddle got the win after seven innings of one-run ball while doubling and walking in his five trips to the plate. Gilbert Rosario took the loss for the Sound Breakers after allowing four runs in five innings.
In Thursday's other opening game, Marysville dismantled Dublin, 26-6, at home after building a 20-5 lead through five innings. Lyndon Weaver went 4-for-6 with six RBIs and three runs for the Drakes to aid starter Evan Nakagawa while Joey Gali had two hits, two runs and a ribbie for the Leprechauns. The Pacific Division swung into full action Friday night and after Sunday's games, the Monterey AmberJacks led the standings with a 3-0 record while newcomers Marysville reeled off three wins under former Tucson and Santa Fe manager Bill Rogan before being defeated Sunday by Vallejo, 11-7.
The Mountain Division begins play Wednesday with three contests, including defending champion Roswell welcoming Alpine to Joe Bauman Stadium. Alpine will host an All-Star Game featuring select Mountain Division players on July 16 at Kokernot Field. The Pecos League regular season concludes July 30 with playoffs commencing on August 1.
PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, May 28): Monterey 3-0, Marysville 3-1. Bakersfield 2-1, San Rafael 2-1, Lancaster 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Vallejo 1-2, Dublin 0-3.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, May 28): Alpine 0-0, Austin 0-0, Blackwell 0-0, Garden City 0-0, Roswell 0-0, Santa Fe 0-0, Trinidad 0-0, Tucson 0-0.
Pecos League 2023 Directory
Pecos League Office
Commissioner: Andrew Dunn
P.O. Box 271489
Houston, TX 77277
Phone: (575) 680-2212
Website: www.PecosLeague.com
Email: info@PecosLeague.com
Facebook.com/PecosLeague
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Alpine Cowboys
Kokernot Field
400 Loop Road
Alpine, TX 79830
Alpine.PecosLeague.com
Phone: (432) 386-3402
Year Founded: 2009
Championships: 2012, 2018
2022 record: 32-17 (2nd, Mountain)
2022 playoffs: Lost to Trinidad, 2 games to 1
Austin Weirdos
Govalle Park
5200 Bolm Road
Austin, TX 78721
weirdosbaseball.com
Phone: (512) 649-5418
Year Founded: 2022
Championships: none
2022 record: 19-31 (6th, Mountain)
2022 playoffs: Did not qualify
Blackwell FlyCatchers
Morgan Field
800 South Main Street
Blackwell, OK 74631
blackwellflycatchers.com
Phone: (580) 606-6722
Year Founded: 2023
Garden City Wind
Clint Lightner Field
706 East Maple Street
Garden City, KS 67846
GardenCityWind.com
Phone: (620) 271-2476
Year Founded: 2015
Championships: none
2022 record: 36-10 (1st, Mountain)
2022 playoffs: Lost to Roswell, 2 games to 1
Roswell Invaders
Joe Bauman Stadium
100 East Poe Road
Roswell, NM 88203
RoswellInvaders.com
Phone: (575) 838-2667
Year Founded: 2011
Championships: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2022
2022 record: 27-22 (4th, Mountain)
2022 playoffs: Beat Garden City, 2 games to 1; beat Trinidad, 2 games to 1; beat Tucson, 2 games to 1
Santa Fe Fuego
Fort Marcy Park
490 Bishop's Lodge Road
Santa Fe, NM 87504
SantaFeFuego.com
Phone: (505) 428-5715
Year Founded: 2012
Championships: 2014
2022 record: 21-25 (5th, Mountain)
2022 playoffs: Did not qualify
Trinidad Triggers
Central Park
700 Smith Avenue
Trinidad, CO 81082
TrinidadTriggers.com
Phone: (719) 859-1008
Year Founded: 2012
Championships: none
2022 record: 25-18 (3rd, Mountain)
2022 playoffs: Beat Alpine, 2 games to 1, lost to Roswell, 2 games to 1
Tucson Saguaros
Kino Stadium
2500 E Ajo Way
Tucson, AZ 85713
SaguarosBaseball.com
Phone: (520) 829-5687
Year Founded: 2016
Championships: 2016, 2020, 2021
2022 record: 34-8 (2nd, Pacific)
2022 playoffs: Beat Bakersfield, 2 games to 0; beat San Rafael, 2 games to 0; lost to Roswell, 2 games to 1
PACIFIC DIVISION
Bakersfield Train Robbers
Sam Lynn Ballpark
4009 Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93301
BakersfieldTrainRobbers.com
Phone: (661) 520-1714
Year Founded: 2017
Championships: 2018
2022 record: 31-18 (3rd, Pacific)
2022 playoffs: Lost to Tucson, 2 games to 0
Dublin Leprechauns
Fallon Sports Park
4605 Lockhart Street
Dublin, CA 94568
DublinLeprechauns.com
Phone: (925) 434-5160
Year Founded: 2023
Lancaster Sound Breakers
The Hangar
45116 Valley Central Way
Lancaster, CA 93536
lancastersoundbreakers.com
Phone:(661) 206-1957
Year Founded: 2023
Martinez Sturgeon
Waterfront Park
1204 Joe DiMaggio Drive
Martinez, CA 94553
MartinezSturgeon.com
Phone: (925) 372-5265
Year Founded: 2020
Championships: none
2022 record: 19-31 (6th, Pacific)
2022 record: Did not qualify
Marysville Drakes
Bryant Field
1431 C Street
Marysville, CA 95901
marysvilledrakes.com
Phone: (530) 423-6383
Year Founded: 2023
Monterey Amberjacks
Sollecito Park
851 Pearl Street
Monterey, CA 93940
MontereyAmberJacks.com
Phone: (831) 440-7176
Year Founded: 2017
Championships: none
2022 record: 21-29 (5th, Pacific)
2022 playoffs: Did not qualify
San Rafael Pacifics
Albert Park
100 Albert Park Lane
San Rafael, CA 94901
PacificsBaseball.com
Phone: (415) 726-2044
Year Founded: 2012
Championships: none
2022 record: 41-9 (1st, Pacific)
2022 playoffs: Beat Santa Rosa, 2 games to 0; lost to Tucson, 2 games to 0
Vallejo Seaweed
Wilson Park
1007 Solano Avenue
Vallejo, CA 94590
vallejoseaweed.com
Phone: (707) 518-6150
Year Founded: 2023
• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...
Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2023
- Along the Pecos League Trail - OSC Original by Bruce Baskin
- Along the Pecos League Trail - OSC Original by Bruce Baskin
- Along the Pecos League Trail - OSC Original by Bruce Baskin
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.