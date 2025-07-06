All Goals of the Week
July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2025
- NCFC falls in rivalry rematch at Charleston - North Carolina FC
- FC Tulsa Settle for 2-2 Draw After Twice Leading against Miami FC - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.