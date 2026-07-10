AF1 Transactions Update - July 9, 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







With teams continuing to fine-tune their rosters, Albany, Nashville, and Washington were all active on the transaction wire with a mix of signings, releases, and player status changes.

Signings

Justin Alexandre - Nashville - DL - 6'5", 275 lb - Incarnate Word

Kevin Thurman - Albany - DL - 6'3", 295 lb - Arkansas State

Jyaire Stevens - Albany - DL - 6'4", 240 lb - Lafayette College

Seth Robertson - Albany - DB - 5'11", 195 lb - Georgia Southern/Appalachian State

Released

Giovanni Williams - Washington - LB - 6'1", 233 lb - Miles College

Keanu Mailoto - Washington - DL - 6'2", 290 lb - Boise State

Jernias Tafia - Albany - DL - 6'3", 305 lb - Colorado State

Shahuan Williams - Albany - DL - 6'3", 260 lb - Notre Dame College

Activated from Injured Reserve

Charles Hall IV - Nashville - WR - 6'0", 200 lb - Arizona State

Injured Reserve

Malik McDowell - Nashville - DL - 6'7", 295 lb - Michigan State

Payton Muljo - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 310 lb - Northern Michigan

Lorenzo Jones - Albany - DB - 6'0" - Northern State

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from July 9, 2026

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