AF1 Transactions Update - July 9, 2026
Published on July 9, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
With teams continuing to fine-tune their rosters, Albany, Nashville, and Washington were all active on the transaction wire with a mix of signings, releases, and player status changes.
Signings
Justin Alexandre - Nashville - DL - 6'5", 275 lb - Incarnate Word
Kevin Thurman - Albany - DL - 6'3", 295 lb - Arkansas State
Jyaire Stevens - Albany - DL - 6'4", 240 lb - Lafayette College
Seth Robertson - Albany - DB - 5'11", 195 lb - Georgia Southern/Appalachian State
Released
Giovanni Williams - Washington - LB - 6'1", 233 lb - Miles College
Keanu Mailoto - Washington - DL - 6'2", 290 lb - Boise State
Jernias Tafia - Albany - DL - 6'3", 305 lb - Colorado State
Shahuan Williams - Albany - DL - 6'3", 260 lb - Notre Dame College
Activated from Injured Reserve
Charles Hall IV - Nashville - WR - 6'0", 200 lb - Arizona State
Injured Reserve
Malik McDowell - Nashville - DL - 6'7", 295 lb - Michigan State
Payton Muljo - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 310 lb - Northern Michigan
Lorenzo Jones - Albany - DB - 6'0" - Northern State
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from July 9, 2026
- AF1 Transactions Update - July 9, 2026 - AF1
- Kats Travel to Albany in Battle for AF1 No. 1 Overall Playoffs Seed - Nashville Kats
- AF1 Transactions Update - July 8, 2026 - AF1
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