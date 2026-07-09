AF1 Transactions Update - July 8, 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the AF1 as Washington, Oceanside, and Minnesota made key transactions ahead of the next slate of games.

Signings

Freddie Booth-Lloyd - Washington - DL - 6'3", 320 lb - Temple

Gunner Raborn - Oceanside - K - 5'10", 185 lb - Alabama/McNeese State

Arturo Ramirez - Oceanside - OL - 6'8", 360 lb - Santa Ana College

Released

Trevon Shorts - Minnesota - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Fairmont State

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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