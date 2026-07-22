AF1 Transactions Update - July 21, 2026

Published on July 22, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Minnesota made a roster update, activating a key contributor ahead of the first round of the playoffs.

Activated from Injured Reserve

Robert Fuentes - Minnesota - DL - 6'5", 235 lb - UTSA

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