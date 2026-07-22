AF1 Transactions Update - July 22, 2026
Published on July 22, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Kentucky made a flurry of roster moves, adding five new players while reinstating another from suspension. Washington also added to its receiving corps with a new signing.
Signings
Isaiah Robertson - Kentucky - WR/DB - 6'3", 180 lb - West Liberty
Levi Hilborn - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 190 lb - Louisiana Christian
Jaylen Johnson - Kentucky - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Kentucky State
Anthony McCraw - Kentucky - DB - 6'3", 195 lb - Mercy University
Hunter O'Connor - Kentucky - DL/LB - 6'3", 250 lb - Chadron State
Otis Odom - Washington - WR - 5'5", 155 lb - Kentucky State
Activated from Suspension
Geemonte Peck - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 315 lb - Davenport University
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Arena Football One Stories from July 22, 2026
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