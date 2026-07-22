AF1 Transactions Update - July 22, 2026

Published on July 22, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Kentucky made a flurry of roster moves, adding five new players while reinstating another from suspension. Washington also added to its receiving corps with a new signing.

Signings

Isaiah Robertson - Kentucky - WR/DB - 6'3", 180 lb - West Liberty

Levi Hilborn - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 190 lb - Louisiana Christian

Jaylen Johnson - Kentucky - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Kentucky State

Anthony McCraw - Kentucky - DB - 6'3", 195 lb - Mercy University

Hunter O'Connor - Kentucky - DL/LB - 6'3", 250 lb - Chadron State

Otis Odom - Washington - WR - 5'5", 155 lb - Kentucky State

Activated from Suspension

Geemonte Peck - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 315 lb - Davenport University

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