AF1 Transactions Update - July 2, 2026

Published on July 2, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Looking to build some momentum down the stretch, Beaumont added three new faces to its roster.

Signings

Evan Byrd - Beaumont - K - 6'5", 180 lb - Alabama A&M

Travis Burman - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Lamar

Keveon Davis - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 192 lb - East Central

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