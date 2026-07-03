AF1 Transactions Update - July 2, 2026
Published on July 2, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Looking to build some momentum down the stretch, Beaumont added three new faces to its roster.
Signings
Evan Byrd - Beaumont - K - 6'5", 180 lb - Alabama A&M
Travis Burman - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Lamar
Keveon Davis - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 192 lb - East Central
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