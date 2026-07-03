AF1 Playoff Picture Sharpens as Final Three Weeks Begin with Pivotal Week 13 Schedule

Published on July 2, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The race for the 2026 Arena Football One playoffs enters its most important stretch this weekend as the league begins the final three weeks of the regular season with three games that could significantly reshape the postseason bracket.

League-leading Nashville (9-1) visits Washington (5-5) on Friday night before Sunday's doubleheader sends defending champion Albany (8-2) to Beaumont (3-6) and third-place Kentucky (7-3) to fourth-place Minnesota (5-4).

The regular season concludes in just three weeks, leaving little room for error as teams battle for the six playoff berths. The top two seeds earn first-round byes, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds host opening-round playoff games.

Nashville enters Week 13 atop the standings and a seven-game winning streak. Albany sits second despite dropping two consecutive games after opening the season with an eight-game winning streak. Kentucky occupies third place at 7-3, while Minnesota is fourth at 5-4. Washington and Michigan are tied at 5-6, with the Wolfpack currently holding fifth place through the league's tiebreaking procedures. Beaumont remains mathematically alive at 3-6, while Oceanside has been eliminated from postseason contention with a 1-9 record.

Friday's opener could carry major implications for both ends of the playoff race.

Nashville can strengthen its hold on the No. 1 seed with a victory over Washington before next week's highly anticipated showdown against Albany. The Kats have outscored opponents 610-350 this season, the league's highest scoring output, and continue to control their own path toward home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Washington, meanwhile, faces perhaps the toughest remaining schedule of any playoff contender. The Wolfpack host Nashville before traveling to Minnesota in Week 14, making Friday night's contest a critical opportunity to protect their postseason position. A victory over the league leader would dramatically improve Washington's chances of securing a playoff berth while potentially creating additional congestion near the top of the standings.

Sunday's first game features Albany visiting Beaumont as the Firebirds attempt to halt their first losing streak of the season. Albany remains firmly in contention for the regular-season championship but can ill afford another stumble before hosting Nashville in what could become the regular season's defining game next weekend.

Beaumont enters with renewed confidence after winning three of its last four games. Although the Renegades remain outside the current playoff field, an upset over Albany would tighten the race for the final postseason positions while keeping Beaumont's own hopes alive entering the final two weeks.

The weekend concludes with perhaps the most significant matchup of Week 13 when Kentucky visits Minnesota in a battle between the teams currently occupying the third and fourth playoff positions. The first meeting was anything but competitive.

Minnesota overwhelmed Kentucky 69-32 on May 30 behind quarterback Ja'Vonte Johnson's season-high 258 passing yards and eight touchdown passes in one of the Monsters' most complete performances of the season. Kentucky now has an opportunity to even the season series while strengthening its hold on third place. Minnesota, meanwhile, can move within striking distance of the Barrels with a victory while protecting its position among the top four seeds that would guarantee a first-round home playoff game.

The race intensifies even further in Week 14.

Michigan visits Oceanside on July 10 before four games are played July 11. Washington travels to Minnesota in another contest carrying major playoff implications. Kentucky visits Beaumont, while Nashville travels to Albany in a matchup that could determine the regular-season championship, the No. 1 playoff seed and the league's two coveted first-round byes.

The regular season concludes July 18 with Oceanside visiting Michigan and Beaumont traveling to Minnesota. Depending on the results over the next two weekends, both games could carry postseason implications, particularly in the battle for home-field advantage in the opening round.

With only three weeks remaining, every game now carries increased importance.

Nashville is attempting to secure the regular-season title. Albany is trying to regain momentum before its showdown with the Kats. Kentucky hopes to protect a home playoff game, while Minnesota is looking to strengthen its position and potentially climb into the league's top three. Washington and Michigan remain locked in a battle for playoff positioning, Beaumont continues its push to extend its season, and Oceanside is playing for pride while looking to influence the playoff race.

The margin for error has all but disappeared. Over the next three weeks, the race for the Arena Crown will shift from regular-season positioning to postseason survival,







Arena Football One Stories from July 2, 2026

AF1 Playoff Picture Sharpens as Final Three Weeks Begin with Pivotal Week 13 Schedule - AF1

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