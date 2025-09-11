AF1 Remembers September 11th

Published on September 11, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Today, the AF1 pauses to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and to recognize the courage of the first responders, firefighters, police officers, and everyday heroes who risked everything to save others.

We remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who perished in the attacks, including members of communities across the country, and the families forever impacted. Their sacrifice and bravery continue to inspire us all.

As a league, we stand united in honoring their memory and in reflecting on the resilience and unity that followed that day. Today and always, we remember.

We will never forget.







