AF1 Daily Transactions - September 10, 2025

Published on September 11, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 Re-Signing Period continues as the September 15 deadline draws closer. Teams are staying active with key additions, strengthening their defensive fronts and backfields alike. Today's signings include a standout defensive back, a pass rusher, and a versatile running back, each expected to bring impact to their squads.

The following players have been signed by AF1 teams.

Quantaye Battle - Washington - DB - 6'3", 210 lb - Virginia Union

Myles McHaney IV - Albany - DE - 6'3", 240 lb - Prairie View A&M

Jakobe Thomas - Albany - RB - 6'0", 225 lb - Mississippi Valley State







