Af1 Daily Transactions - September 19, 2025

AF1 Free Agency continues with another round of signings as teams across the league strengthen their rosters.

The following players have been signed:

Kevin Toote - Albany - OL - 6'2", 300 lb - Pace University

Ja'Rome Johnson - Albany - QB - 6'1", 180 lb - Bowie State University

Joshua Zacher - Albany - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Shippensburg/Duquesne University

Jalen Wilson - Kentucky - DB - 6'5", 197 lb - Kansas Wesleyan University

Mohamed Elazazy - Washington - OL - 6'6", 330 lb - Western Michigan

