AF1 Announces Departure of Two Teams, Extends Best Wishes for Future

The AF1 today announced that Salina Liberty and South West Kansas Storm will be departing the league, effective immediately. We express our heartfelt gratitude for their contributions, sportsmanship, and dedication to the league in our inaugural season.

Both teams have been integral to our community, bringing memorable moments and fierce competition to our fans. We wish the Liberty and Storm the very best in their future pursuits.

AF1 CEO, Jerry Kurz said, "We're proud of what the AF1 has already achieved and thank the Salina Liberty and South West Kansas Storm for the roles they've played in our growth and wish them well in the future." Kurz continued, "We're thrilled to welcome Kentucky, Beaumont, and Michigan to the Arena Football One family, with more exciting additions on the way! All our teams will be at Arena Football University later this month-the only program of its kind in any league! We're empowering our teams with unparalleled resources, sharing best practices, and fostering innovation to ensure every member thrives. The future of the AF1 is brighter than ever!"

As we move forward, the AF1 remains committed to delivering exciting, high-quality competition and fostering a vibrant community for our fans, players, and partners. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and look forward to an exciting future. Continue to follow the AF1 on all our social media as well as www.theAF1.com for exciting news, including but not limited to expansion of our already great roster of teams.

