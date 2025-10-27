AF1 Daily Transactions - October 27th, 2025

Published on October 27, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 transaction wire remains active as teams continue shaping their 2026 rosters across multiple positions. Oregon strengthens its backfield with a defensive back addition and a versatile LB/DL signing, while other franchises keep rolling with key moves.

Here are the October 27 signings:

Damon Lynch - Oregon - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Simon Fraser Univ.

James Doerer - Oregon - LB/DL - 5'1", 240 lb - Eastern Michigan

