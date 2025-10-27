AF1 Daily Transactions - October 24th, 2025

The AF1 free agency period continues as Kentucky and Oregon make more moves to strengthen their lineups ahead of the 2026 season. Kentucky adds talent in the secondary, while Oregon bolsters both its receiving corps and defensive backfield with two key signings from strong collegiate programs.

Here are the October 24 signings:

Cedric Thomas - Kentucky - DB - 5'9", 180 lb - Fayetteville State

Terrell Brown - Oregon - WR - 6'2", 195 lb - Durham University

Shane Meerbott - Oregon - DB - 6'1", 205 lb - Dartmouth

