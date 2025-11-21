AF1 Daily Transactions - November 21st, 2025
Published on November 21, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
A single roster move came through today, as Kentucky added size and experience to its offensive line with the signing of a Jackson State product.
Here is the November 21 transaction:
Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State University
