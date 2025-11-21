AF1 Daily Transactions - November 20th, 2025

Published on November 21, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Thursday's AF1 roster activity features three defensive additions across Minnesota and Albany, highlighted by a pair of new defensive backs joining the Firebirds.

Here are the November 20 transactions:

Samson Tai - Minnesota - LB - 6'0", 240 lb - Wayne State University

Isaiah McFarland - Albany - DB - 6'0", 204 lb - Kentucky State University

Markus Smith - Albany - DB - 6'2", 200 lb - Nevada

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.