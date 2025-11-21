AF1 Daily Transactions - November 20th, 2025
Published on November 21, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Thursday's AF1 roster activity features three defensive additions across Minnesota and Albany, highlighted by a pair of new defensive backs joining the Firebirds.
Here are the November 20 transactions:
Samson Tai - Minnesota - LB - 6'0", 240 lb - Wayne State University
Isaiah McFarland - Albany - DB - 6'0", 204 lb - Kentucky State University
Markus Smith - Albany - DB - 6'2", 200 lb - Nevada
