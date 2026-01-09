AF1 Daily Transactions - January 9th, 2026

The new year continues with AF1 teams adding key pieces across multiple positions. Offensive line depth was a priority for Washington, Minnesota, and Beaumont, while Nashville and Michigan strengthened their quarterback and receiving corps. Defensive line help was added in Beaumont as well.

Here are the January 9 transactions:

Shae Spencer - Nashville - QB - 6'0", 190 lb - Keiser University - Signing (1/7)

Shunto Mizoguci - Michigan - WR - 5'9", 180 lb - Japan International - Signing (1/7)

Gunner Hurlburt - Minnesota - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Wisconsin Eau Claire - Signing (1/7)

Donovan Hardin - Washington - OL - 6'0", 315 lb - Long Island University - Signing (1/7)

Cadavius Gary - Washington - OL - 6'4", 310 lb - Mercyhurst University - Signing (1/7)

Isaiah Hall - Beaumont - OL - 5'8", 175 lb - University of St. Thomas - Signing (1/8)

Daniel Byse - Beaumont - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Livingstone University - Signing (1/8)

