AF1 at the National Scouting Combine in Naples

Published on January 9, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The National Scouting Combine concluded Thursday night with an all-star game that confirmed what Arena Football One set out to accomplish this week: accurate evaluation, decisive action and meaningful opportunity for players ready to move forward.

For four days in Naples, Florida, AF1 leadership worked inside a structured scouting environment built on verified data, standardized testing and live football evaluation. The all-star game was the final step - a game setting that allowed us to watch players who had already earned opportunities to perform under real conditions.

It was a treat watching our newest AF1 signees play, and they did not disappoint.

Several players stood out. Shunto Mizoguci, a wide receiver from Japan and a Michigan signee, was Co-Offensive Player of the Game. Josh Kulka, who signed with the Albany Firebirds, earned MVP honors. You may recognize the name as his brother Tyler Kulka is the quarterback for the Nashville Kats.

Those were among many strong performances by attendees reflected a week that turned decisively on Wednesday, when players practiced in pads and evaluation shifted from projection to proof.

Tuesday's testing and drills provided baseline data. Wednesday's padded work showed how players applied it. That session led directly to roster movement across the league.

A large part of that success starts with the leadership behind the event.

This combine exists at its current level because of the vision and consistency of Jimmy Kibble, the founder and president of the National Scouting Combine. Under his direction, the combine has grown from a regional showcase into a nationally respected evaluation platform now in its 15th year.

Jimmy has built an operation rooted in standardized testing, verified performance metrics and professional-level evaluation protocols. Results are tracked, archived and distributed to professional leagues and personnel departments. That credibility matters. It is why leagues trust the data and why players trust the opportunity.

The combine has expanded from a regional showcase into a national event with results tracked, archived and distributed to professional leagues and personnel departments.

Unlike invitation-only all-star events, the NSC operates as an open-access evaluation. Athletes from FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA programs are measured using laser-timed speed testing, professional-grade jump systems, official measurements and position-specific drills modeled after NFL combine standards.

For AF1, that structure aligns directly with how we build rosters.

Arena football places a premium on short-area explosiveness, adaptability and decision-making in confined space. Those traits can be identified efficiently when verified metrics are paired with padded reps and live competition.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for our coaches and staff to be hands-on with the players, while also allowing them to review detailed metrics from all testing conducted prior to practices.

AF1 executive Jerry Kurz and I attended the event throughout the week, submitting daily evaluation reports and meeting nightly to review film, metrics and player performance.

This is a great partnership that we continue to build with the National Scouting Combine. We understand how important it is to properly evaluate players, have the opportunity to sign them to training camp, and maintain a valuable resource to help fill roster needs throughout the season.

Beyond on-field work, the combine allows for deeper evaluation.

Another unique benefit of this event is the opportunity for our staff to meet in the evenings to review player evaluations and begin one-on-one interviews. We know that success is not just about on-field talent, but also about character and professionalism off the field.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher also addressed players on Wednesday, sharing perspective from his NFL career and outlining why AF1 plays an important role in the professional football pathway. He spoke about the NFL-sharing how to impress coaches and why playing in AF1 is such an important part of the overall professional football journey.

The National Scouting Combine also supports earlier player development through the BSN Foundation, introducing high school athletes to professional evaluation standards and combine testing.

For players, the week provides clarity. For teams, it provides verified information and immediate opportunity.

By Thursday night, the results were clear - contracts signed, rosters strengthened and a process reinforced.

That does not happen without structure. And it does not happen without leadership.

Jimmy Kibble and the National Scouting Combine continue to provide both.







Arena Football One Stories from January 9, 2026

AF1 at the National Scouting Combine in Naples - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.