A Must-Win Match. Two Teams Level on Record: Free Jacks vs Anthem RC: Week 9: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







Same record. Same desire. @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks traveled to Anthem RC in Week 9 of MLR's 2026 Season







Major League Rugby Stories from May 27, 2026

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