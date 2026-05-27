MLR Anthem Rugby Carolina

A Must-Win Match. Two Teams Level on Record: Free Jacks vs Anthem RC: Week 9: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video


Same record. Same desire. @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks traveled to Anthem RC in Week 9 of MLR's 2026 Season

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Major League Rugby Stories from May 27, 2026


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