A Back-And-Forth First Half in Game of the Semifinals

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Toronto and San Diego have been trading goals for two quarters to start the semifinals!







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 1, 2026

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