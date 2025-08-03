8.2.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
August 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charlie Dennis scored a 90th-minute equalizer as Phoenix Rising FC played to a 3-3 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium after Legion had rallied from two goals down to take a second-half lead with Tyler Pasher and Enzo Martinez among the scorers for the visitors.
