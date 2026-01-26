6 Must-See Matchups to Circle on the 2026 UFL Calendar

ARLINGTON, TX - January 26, 2026 - The United Football League (UFL) unveiled its 2026 schedule last week, featuring several marquee matchups across the ten-week regular season. We've identified six must-see games you won't want to miss, so mark your calendars.

Houston at Dallas - March 28, 2026 (FOX)

Week One of the UFL season kicks off with immediate intensity, as the league's lone in-state rivalry takes center stage. Believe it or not, this will be the only regular-season meeting between the Gamblers and Renegades in 2026.

Despite changes in names and branding over the past year, both franchises enter the season with familiarity in the UFL and brand-new coaching staffs ready to make an early statement in the spring heat of Texas.

The Battle of Texas was played just once last season, with the Arlington Renegades edging the Houston Roughnecks 11-9. Now, a new era begins as Kevin Sumlin's Gamblers and Rick Neuheisel's Renegades square off in Week One with pride and early momentum on the line.

St. Louis at DC - April 18, 2026 (ABC)

One of the UFL's premier rivalries returns twice in the first half of the season. The defending UFL Champion DC Defenders welcome the St. Louis Battlehawks in a matchup loaded with postseason implications.

DC returns UFL Championship Game MVP Jordan Ta'amu and enters 2026 confident in its ability to defend the crown. Meanwhile, St. Louis arrives under a new coaching staff, eager to make an early statement against the league's reigning champions.

The teams split their two meetings last season, DC won on the road, while St. Louis returned the favor in the nation's capital. This matchup marks their second meeting of the season, presenting an opportunity for a statement win or a season sweep.

Orlando at Birmingham - April 18, 2026 (FOX)

April 18 is a date worth circling twice. Following the DC-St. Louis showdown, another high-profile rivalry takes shape, one fueled by shared history.

AJ McCarron starred as quarterback of the St. Louis Battlehawks under then-head coach Anthony Becht. Now, Becht leads the Orlando Storm, while McCarron serves as head coach of the Birmingham Stallions. For the first time, the former coach and quarterback meet sideline-to-sideline.

Adding to the intrigue, this matchup serves as Birmingham's home opener. Expect the energy inside Protective Stadium to be electric as McCarron looks to weather the Storm and hold off his former head coach.

St. Louis at Orlando - April 25, 2026 (ESPN)

AJ McCarron isn't the only figure with ties to Anthony Becht. Battlehawks head coach Ricky Proehl previously served on Becht's coaching staff in St. Louis as wide receivers coach beginning in 2023.

This will be the only regular-season meeting between Becht and Proehl, with both franchises aiming to establish their identities as the season reaches its midpoint. A win here could prove pivotal heading into the second half of the schedule.

After plenty of banter during the 2026 UFL Draft, expect the competitive fire to carry over onto the field between two of the league's most recognizable coaches.

St. Louis at Louisville - April 30, 2026 (FS1)

In Kentucky, few weekends rival the spectacle of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs will host the 152nd running of the Derby on May 1-2, with the month-long festival drawing more than 1.5 million visitors to the region.

On the eve of the sport's biggest weekend, the Louisville Kings host the St. Louis Battlehawks at Lynn Family Stadium in a primetime FS1 showcase. With the city buzzing and the spotlight shining bright, this matchup sets the tone for one of the most celebrated weekends in American sports.

Louisville at Columbus - May 31, 2026 (FOX)

The final game of the regular season closes the calendar on the last Sunday in May, with Louisville and Columbus meeting in Week 10. Both franchises are in their inaugural season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to a matchup that could carry postseason implications.

First-year head coaches Ted Ginn Jr. and Chris Redman will face off sideline-to-sideline for the first time, with a potential rivalry forming between two teams separated by just a few hours on the road. With the playoff picture potentially on the line, there's no better way to wrap up the 2026 regular season.







