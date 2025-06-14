6.14.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Maxi Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time to earn Rhode Island FC a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, giving RIFC its first win at its new home venue before a crowd of 7,072 fans.
