6.14.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Maxi Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time to earn Rhode Island FC a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, giving RIFC its first win at its new home venue before a crowd of 7,072 fans.



USL Super League Stories from June 14, 2025


