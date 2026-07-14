48 WCL Players Selected

Published on July 14, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Last weekend, 48 former and current West Coast League players were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Another seven have signed free-agent contracts with MLB franchises, with more expected in the near future.

UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora, a WCL All-Star in 2024 with the Corvallis Knights, was selected fourth overall by the San Francisco Giants. This marked the third straight year in which a WCL player was selected in the top five, making the WCL and the Cape Cod League the only summer collegiate circuits to claim that exclusive distinction.

Flora's selection ties for the fifth-highest draft slot in WCL history - and is part of a remarkable run for the league: In nine of the last 10 MLB Drafts, at least one WCL alum's name has been called in the first round. Over that stretch, the league has produced 10 first-round talents in the top 10 picks alone, trailing only the Cape Cod League and nearly double the output of the Northwoods League.

This year, 13 of the current 16 WCL teams had at least one former player selected overall:

Player, Position, School, WCL Team(s), MLB Team

Round 1

Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Giants

Round 2

Mason Edwards, LHP, USC, Bend, A's

Round 3

Ty Horn, RHP, Nebraska, Corvallis, Reds

Ryan Cooney, SS, Oregon, Springfield, Blue Jays

Round 4

Roman Martin, SS, UCLA, Bellingham, A's

Round 6

Ethan Lay, RHP, Sacramento State, Bend, Twins

Round 7

Cole Tryba, LHP, UC Santa Barbara, Ridgefield, Cubs

Dean West, OF, UCLA, Bellingham, Blue Jays

Round 8

Alex Overbay, RHP, Arizona State, Portland, Pirates

Matt Scott, RHP, Georgia, Corvallis, Guardians

Miles Gosztola, LHP, Oregon, Corvallis, Dodgers

Round 9

Cashel Dugger C, UCLA, Portland, Nationals

Kenneth Ward, RHP, Park University (Ariz.), Edmonton, Tigers

Round 10

Mikiah Negrete, LHP, Cal State Fullerton, Edmonton, Rockies

Ben Zeigler-Namoa, 1B, Hawaii, Cowlitz, Braves

Augie Lopez, C, USC, Bend, Padres

Luke Alwood, RHP, Seattle U, Bend, Cubs

Round 11

Tanner Griffith, OF, Saint Mary's (Calif.), Portland, Royals

Calvin Proskey, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Reds

Wyatt Queen, RHP, Oregon State, Wenatchee, Mariners

Round 12

AJ Krodel, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Mets

Round 13

Cody Howard, RHP, Texas, Victoria, Nationals

Kenny Ishikawa, TWP, Georgia, Portland, Reds

Round 14

Isaac Yeager, RHP, Oregon State, Yakima Valley/Bellingham, White Sox

Corey Nunez, SS, UC Santa Barbara, Ridgefield, Cubs

Diego Castellanos, OF, Saint Mary's (Calif.), Portland/Bend, Yankees

Round 15

Alejandro Garza, 3B, Cal Poly, Portland, Guardians

Griffin Naess, RHP, Cal Poly, Kelowna, Cubs

Owen Clyne, SS, George Mason, Victoria, Phillies

Round 16

Robert Orloski, RHP, UTSA, Bend, Angels

Joseph Jasso, RHP, Cal State Fullerton, Ridgefield, Diamondbacks

Albert Roblez, RHP, Oregon State, Walla Walla, Padres

Garrett Ahern, RHP, Grand Canyon, Wenatchee, Yankees

Matt Quintanar, C, Texas Tech, Springfield, Phillies

Carson Cormier, RHP, Illinois State, Victoria, Blue Jays

Round 17

Diego Gutierrez, RHP, San Diego, Portland, Orioles

Round 18

Avery Ortiz, IF, Oklahoma State, Bend, Nationals

Colter McAnelly, RHP, Utah, Corvallis, Twins

Cooper Corkrean, LHP, New Mexico, Portland, Royals

Petey Soto, Jr., SS, Utah Tech, Portland, Astros

Round 19

Cort MacDonald, OF, Stanford, Walla Walla, Rockies

Jack Brooks, OF, Oregon, Springfield, Nationals

Jack Salmon, OF, UNLV, Ridgefield, Angels

Chris Downs, LHP, Cal Poly, Portland, Padres

Cade Rusch, RHP, Bellarmine, Victoria, Tigers

Luke Bard, C, Houston Christian, Portland, Padres

Round 20

Anthony Marnell IV, C, San Diego State, Nanaimo, A's

Will Zielinski, RHP, Vauxhall Academy, A's

* Denotes 2026 WCL player

2026 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Player, Position, School, WCL Team(s), MLB Team

Justin Feld, RHP, Gonzaga, Wenatchee, White Sox

Jake Harvey, C, Nevada, Ridgefield, Mariners

Elias Holbert, RHP, VCU, Springfield, Phillies

Isaiah Magdaleno, RHP, Hawaii, Ridgefield, Blue Jays

Trevor Moore, RHP, Stanford, Bellingham, Nationals

Carson Revay, LHP, Pacific, Ridgefield, Red Sox

Easton Talt, OF, Oregon State, Bend, Yankees

All-Time Highest WCL Draft Picks

Adley Rutschman, C, Round 1, Pick 1 (2019, Corvallis/Orioles)

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Round 1, Pick 1 (2024, Corvallis/Guardians)

Tyler Bremner, RHP, Round 1, Pick 2 (2025, Corvallis/Angels)

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Round 1, Pick 3 (2019, Victoria/White Sox)

Nick Madrigal, 3B, Round 1, Pick 4 (2018, Corvallis/White Sox)

Jackson Flora, RHP, Round 1, Pick 4 (2025, Corvallis/Giants)

Aiva Arquette, SS, Round 1, Pick 7 (2025, Wenatchee/Marlins)

Brooks Lee, SS, Round 1, Pick 8 (2022, Corvallis/Twins)

Keston Hiura, 3B, Round 1, Pick 9 (2017, Wenatchee/Brewers)

Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Round 1, Pick 10 (2022, Bellingham/Rockies)







West Coast League Stories from July 14, 2026

48 WCL Players Selected - WCL

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