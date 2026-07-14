48 WCL Players Selected
Published on July 14, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release
Last weekend, 48 former and current West Coast League players were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Another seven have signed free-agent contracts with MLB franchises, with more expected in the near future.
UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora, a WCL All-Star in 2024 with the Corvallis Knights, was selected fourth overall by the San Francisco Giants. This marked the third straight year in which a WCL player was selected in the top five, making the WCL and the Cape Cod League the only summer collegiate circuits to claim that exclusive distinction.
Flora's selection ties for the fifth-highest draft slot in WCL history - and is part of a remarkable run for the league: In nine of the last 10 MLB Drafts, at least one WCL alum's name has been called in the first round. Over that stretch, the league has produced 10 first-round talents in the top 10 picks alone, trailing only the Cape Cod League and nearly double the output of the Northwoods League.
This year, 13 of the current 16 WCL teams had at least one former player selected overall:
Player, Position, School, WCL Team(s), MLB Team
Round 1
Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Giants
Round 2
Mason Edwards, LHP, USC, Bend, A's
Round 3
Ty Horn, RHP, Nebraska, Corvallis, Reds
Ryan Cooney, SS, Oregon, Springfield, Blue Jays
Round 4
Roman Martin, SS, UCLA, Bellingham, A's
Round 6
Ethan Lay, RHP, Sacramento State, Bend, Twins
Round 7
Cole Tryba, LHP, UC Santa Barbara, Ridgefield, Cubs
Dean West, OF, UCLA, Bellingham, Blue Jays
Round 8
Alex Overbay, RHP, Arizona State, Portland, Pirates
Matt Scott, RHP, Georgia, Corvallis, Guardians
Miles Gosztola, LHP, Oregon, Corvallis, Dodgers
Round 9
Cashel Dugger C, UCLA, Portland, Nationals
Kenneth Ward, RHP, Park University (Ariz.), Edmonton, Tigers
Round 10
Mikiah Negrete, LHP, Cal State Fullerton, Edmonton, Rockies
Ben Zeigler-Namoa, 1B, Hawaii, Cowlitz, Braves
Augie Lopez, C, USC, Bend, Padres
Luke Alwood, RHP, Seattle U, Bend, Cubs
Round 11
Tanner Griffith, OF, Saint Mary's (Calif.), Portland, Royals
Calvin Proskey, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Reds
Wyatt Queen, RHP, Oregon State, Wenatchee, Mariners
Round 12
AJ Krodel, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Mets
Round 13
Cody Howard, RHP, Texas, Victoria, Nationals
Kenny Ishikawa, TWP, Georgia, Portland, Reds
Round 14
Isaac Yeager, RHP, Oregon State, Yakima Valley/Bellingham, White Sox
Corey Nunez, SS, UC Santa Barbara, Ridgefield, Cubs
Diego Castellanos, OF, Saint Mary's (Calif.), Portland/Bend, Yankees
Round 15
Alejandro Garza, 3B, Cal Poly, Portland, Guardians
Griffin Naess, RHP, Cal Poly, Kelowna, Cubs
Owen Clyne, SS, George Mason, Victoria, Phillies
Round 16
Robert Orloski, RHP, UTSA, Bend, Angels
Joseph Jasso, RHP, Cal State Fullerton, Ridgefield, Diamondbacks
Albert Roblez, RHP, Oregon State, Walla Walla, Padres
Garrett Ahern, RHP, Grand Canyon, Wenatchee, Yankees
Matt Quintanar, C, Texas Tech, Springfield, Phillies
Carson Cormier, RHP, Illinois State, Victoria, Blue Jays
Round 17
Diego Gutierrez, RHP, San Diego, Portland, Orioles
Round 18
Avery Ortiz, IF, Oklahoma State, Bend, Nationals
Colter McAnelly, RHP, Utah, Corvallis, Twins
Cooper Corkrean, LHP, New Mexico, Portland, Royals
Petey Soto, Jr., SS, Utah Tech, Portland, Astros
Round 19
Cort MacDonald, OF, Stanford, Walla Walla, Rockies
Jack Brooks, OF, Oregon, Springfield, Nationals
Jack Salmon, OF, UNLV, Ridgefield, Angels
Chris Downs, LHP, Cal Poly, Portland, Padres
Cade Rusch, RHP, Bellarmine, Victoria, Tigers
Luke Bard, C, Houston Christian, Portland, Padres
Round 20
Anthony Marnell IV, C, San Diego State, Nanaimo, A's
Will Zielinski, RHP, Vauxhall Academy, A's
* Denotes 2026 WCL player
2026 Undrafted Free Agent Signings
Player, Position, School, WCL Team(s), MLB Team
Justin Feld, RHP, Gonzaga, Wenatchee, White Sox
Jake Harvey, C, Nevada, Ridgefield, Mariners
Elias Holbert, RHP, VCU, Springfield, Phillies
Isaiah Magdaleno, RHP, Hawaii, Ridgefield, Blue Jays
Trevor Moore, RHP, Stanford, Bellingham, Nationals
Carson Revay, LHP, Pacific, Ridgefield, Red Sox
Easton Talt, OF, Oregon State, Bend, Yankees
All-Time Highest WCL Draft Picks
Adley Rutschman, C, Round 1, Pick 1 (2019, Corvallis/Orioles)
Travis Bazzana, 2B, Round 1, Pick 1 (2024, Corvallis/Guardians)
Tyler Bremner, RHP, Round 1, Pick 2 (2025, Corvallis/Angels)
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Round 1, Pick 3 (2019, Victoria/White Sox)
Nick Madrigal, 3B, Round 1, Pick 4 (2018, Corvallis/White Sox)
Jackson Flora, RHP, Round 1, Pick 4 (2025, Corvallis/Giants)
Aiva Arquette, SS, Round 1, Pick 7 (2025, Wenatchee/Marlins)
Brooks Lee, SS, Round 1, Pick 8 (2022, Corvallis/Twins)
Keston Hiura, 3B, Round 1, Pick 9 (2017, Wenatchee/Brewers)
Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Round 1, Pick 10 (2022, Bellingham/Rockies)
West Coast League Stories from July 14, 2026
- 48 WCL Players Selected - WCL
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