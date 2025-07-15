42 WCL Alumni Selected in MLB Draft Recap

Highlighted by two of the top seven picks, 42 current and former West Coast League players were selected earlier this week in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Sunday night, Tyler Bremner (UC Santa Barbara) was chosen No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. Bremner pitched for the Corvallis Knights in 2023. A native of San Diego, California, the right-handed pitcher is the third-highest WCL alumnus drafted all-time, behind No. 1 overall picks Adley Rutschman (2019) and Travis Bazzana (2024), who were also Knights.

Five picks later, shortstop Aiva Arquette (Oregon State) was selected by the Miami Marlins. In 2022, he batted .335 for the Wenatchee AppleSox. He is the sixth-highest draft selection all-time for a WCL alum.

For the eighth time in the last nine years, the WCL saw at least one of its players taken in the first round. It was the third time in the last four years that multiple League standouts were selected in the first round.

Overall, eight of the 42 draft picks have seen WCL action this summer, topped by right-handed pitcher Kaleb Wing (Loyola Marymount commit) of Corvallis, who came off the board in the fourth round (121st overall) courtesy of the Chicago Cubs.

Player, Position, School, WCL Team(s), MLB Team

Round 1

Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Angels

Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State, Wenatchee, Marlins

Round 3

Ethan Hedges, 3B, USC, Corvallis, Rockies

Jack Gurevitch, 1B, San Diego, Edmonton, Cardinals

Round 4

Kaleb Wing, RHP, Loyola Marymount commit, Corvallis, Cubs

Round 6

Nelson Kelso, LHP, Oregon State, Corvallis, Guardians

Round 7

Payton Graham, RHP, Gonzaga, Yakima Valley, Cardinals

Round 8

Nick Dumensil, OF, Cal Baptist, Victoria, Tigers

Round 9

Kellan Oakes, RHP, Oregon State, Bend, Astros

Round 10

Austin Smith, OF, San Diego, Cowlitz, Blue Jays

Ty Van Dyke, RHP, Stetson, Bellingham, Cardinals

Justin Stransky, C, Fresno State, Wenatchee/Ridgefield, Cubs

Justin DeCriscio, SS, North Carolina State, Portland, Padres

Round 11

Jadon Williamson, RHP, Lewis-Clark State, Wenatchee/Cowlitz, Marlins

Hunter Alberini, RHP, Arizona, Bellingham, Royals

Tyler Howard, C, Portland, Ridgefield/Corvallis, Guardians

Round 12

Wilson Weber, C, Oregon State, Cowlitz/Bend, Marlins

Carson Latimer, RHP, Sacramento State, Victoria/Edmonton (2025), Reds

Cody Delvecchio, RHP, UCLA, Bellingham, Giants

Brady Jones, RHP, Georgia Tech, Corvallis, Rays

Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist, Cowlitz, Mariners

Round 13

Aiden Taurek, OF Saint Mary's (Calif.), Portland, Mariners

Jack Barker, OF, College of Southern Idaho, Wenatchee, Phillies

Frank Camarillo, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Mets

Round 14

Merit Jones, RHP, Utah, Corvallis, Twins

Josh Wakefield, OF, Grand Canyon, Bend, Astros

Round 15

Reed Moring, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Twins

Dallas Macias, OF, Oregon State, Victoria, Braves

Dominic Cadiz, 3B, UCLA Commit, Walla Walla, Brewers

Round 18

Tyrelle Chadwick, RHP, Illinois State, Kamloops/Bend, Rockies

Hayden Cuthbertson, LHP, Miami (Ohio), Nanaimo, Marlins

Will Cresswell, C, Washington State, Bellingham, Blue Jays

Canon Reeder, OF, Oregon State, Springfield/Bend, Pirates

Finn Edwards, RHP, Iowa Western CC, Bend, Dodgers

Round 19

Itsuki Takemoto, LHP, Hawaii, Portland, Athletics

Luke Kovach, LHP, Cal Poly, Corvallis, Blue Jays

Ryan Heppner, RHP, British Columbia, Kamloops/Bellingham, Braves

Robert Phelps, SS, Reinhardt, Edmonton, Phillies

Anson Aroz, OF, Oregon, Corvallis, Dodgers

Round 20

Freddy Rodriguez, RHP, Hawaii, Portland, Cubs

Curtis Hebert, SS, Portland, Ridgefield, Astros

Shane Brinham, LHP, Michigan Commit, Kamloops, Dodgers







