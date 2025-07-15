42 WCL Alumni Selected in MLB Draft Recap
July 15, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release
Highlighted by two of the top seven picks, 42 current and former West Coast League players were selected earlier this week in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Sunday night, Tyler Bremner (UC Santa Barbara) was chosen No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. Bremner pitched for the Corvallis Knights in 2023. A native of San Diego, California, the right-handed pitcher is the third-highest WCL alumnus drafted all-time, behind No. 1 overall picks Adley Rutschman (2019) and Travis Bazzana (2024), who were also Knights.
Five picks later, shortstop Aiva Arquette (Oregon State) was selected by the Miami Marlins. In 2022, he batted .335 for the Wenatchee AppleSox. He is the sixth-highest draft selection all-time for a WCL alum.
For the eighth time in the last nine years, the WCL saw at least one of its players taken in the first round. It was the third time in the last four years that multiple League standouts were selected in the first round.
Overall, eight of the 42 draft picks have seen WCL action this summer, topped by right-handed pitcher Kaleb Wing (Loyola Marymount commit) of Corvallis, who came off the board in the fourth round (121st overall) courtesy of the Chicago Cubs.
Player, Position, School, WCL Team(s), MLB Team
Round 1
Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Angels
Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State, Wenatchee, Marlins
Round 3
Ethan Hedges, 3B, USC, Corvallis, Rockies
Jack Gurevitch, 1B, San Diego, Edmonton, Cardinals
Round 4
Kaleb Wing, RHP, Loyola Marymount commit, Corvallis, Cubs
Round 6
Nelson Kelso, LHP, Oregon State, Corvallis, Guardians
Round 7
Payton Graham, RHP, Gonzaga, Yakima Valley, Cardinals
Round 8
Nick Dumensil, OF, Cal Baptist, Victoria, Tigers
Round 9
Kellan Oakes, RHP, Oregon State, Bend, Astros
Round 10
Austin Smith, OF, San Diego, Cowlitz, Blue Jays
Ty Van Dyke, RHP, Stetson, Bellingham, Cardinals
Justin Stransky, C, Fresno State, Wenatchee/Ridgefield, Cubs
Justin DeCriscio, SS, North Carolina State, Portland, Padres
Round 11
Jadon Williamson, RHP, Lewis-Clark State, Wenatchee/Cowlitz, Marlins
Hunter Alberini, RHP, Arizona, Bellingham, Royals
Tyler Howard, C, Portland, Ridgefield/Corvallis, Guardians
Round 12
Wilson Weber, C, Oregon State, Cowlitz/Bend, Marlins
Carson Latimer, RHP, Sacramento State, Victoria/Edmonton (2025), Reds
Cody Delvecchio, RHP, UCLA, Bellingham, Giants
Brady Jones, RHP, Georgia Tech, Corvallis, Rays
Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist, Cowlitz, Mariners
Round 13
Aiden Taurek, OF Saint Mary's (Calif.), Portland, Mariners
Jack Barker, OF, College of Southern Idaho, Wenatchee, Phillies
Frank Camarillo, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Mets
Round 14
Merit Jones, RHP, Utah, Corvallis, Twins
Josh Wakefield, OF, Grand Canyon, Bend, Astros
Round 15
Reed Moring, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Twins
Dallas Macias, OF, Oregon State, Victoria, Braves
Dominic Cadiz, 3B, UCLA Commit, Walla Walla, Brewers
Round 18
Tyrelle Chadwick, RHP, Illinois State, Kamloops/Bend, Rockies
Hayden Cuthbertson, LHP, Miami (Ohio), Nanaimo, Marlins
Will Cresswell, C, Washington State, Bellingham, Blue Jays
Canon Reeder, OF, Oregon State, Springfield/Bend, Pirates
Finn Edwards, RHP, Iowa Western CC, Bend, Dodgers
Round 19
Itsuki Takemoto, LHP, Hawaii, Portland, Athletics
Luke Kovach, LHP, Cal Poly, Corvallis, Blue Jays
Ryan Heppner, RHP, British Columbia, Kamloops/Bellingham, Braves
Robert Phelps, SS, Reinhardt, Edmonton, Phillies
Anson Aroz, OF, Oregon, Corvallis, Dodgers
Round 20
Freddy Rodriguez, RHP, Hawaii, Portland, Cubs
Curtis Hebert, SS, Portland, Ridgefield, Astros
Shane Brinham, LHP, Michigan Commit, Kamloops, Dodgers
