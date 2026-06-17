4 AUSL Stars Join MLBx: All-Star 3-On-3 Teams

Published on June 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Major League Baseball has announced that four of the top stars from Athletes Unlimited Softball League are participating in the inaugural MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 on Sunday, July 12 at Citizens Bank Park. AUSL standouts Alyssa Brito, NiJaree Canady, Rachel Garcia and Tiare Jennings will each anchor a different team in MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3, the fast-paced, co-ed competition taking place immediately following the All-Star Futures Game.

Atlanta Braves legend and 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee Andruw Jones will captain the Atlanta Braves team and compete against Phillies legends and 2008 World Series Champion teammates Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and Shane Victorino.

Howard will be joined by Carolina Blaze standout Alyssa Brito on Team Howard; Jimmy Rollins teams up with Texas Volts infielder Tiare Jennings on Team Rollins; Shane Victorino will be paired with another Texas Volts star and Olympic silver medalist Rachel Garcia on Team Victorino; And Jones will captain the Atlanta Braves team featuring NiJaree Canady. Each team will feature three players, with additional participants to be announced ahead of the event.

MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 is a high-energy competition that combines the excitement of power hitting with the athleticism of defensive play. Each player receives one two-minute at-bat during the three-inning game. During an at-bat, one team positions its three players in the outfield while the opposing team hits from a custom-built stage. Teams earn points for home runs and defensive catches, with bonus points available by hitting a center-field target positioned above the outfield fence. Players can also activate a five-swing "hot streak" where offensive and defensive points count double. At the end of each game, the team with the most points advances. The bracket-style competition will feature four teams facing off head-to-head across two semi-finals and a championship final, with each game lasting approximately 30 minutes.

MLB leveraging its strategic partnership with AUSL further highlights MLBx's unique co-ed format and provides a major platform for some of the world's best softball players during one of baseball's marquee weekends.

AUSL Participants

Alyssa Brito (Carolina Blaze) joins MLBx after being selected in the first round of the 2026 AUSL Allocation Draft. A first-time member of the U.S. Women's National Team, Brito enjoyed an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, winning three Women's College World Series championships and earning two NFCA All-America selections.

NiJaree Canady (Texas Volts) is one of the most dominant pitchers in college softball. Canady starred at Stanford before transferring to Texas Tech, where she helped lead the Red Raiders to their first-ever Women's College World Series appearance and championship series berth. A USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, two-time NFCA National Pitcher of the Year and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in Sports in 2026, Canady enters the AUSL as one of the sport's most recognizable young stars.

Rachel Garcia (Texas Volts) is one of softball's most accomplished two-way players. An Olympic silver medalist with Team USA at the Tokyo Games, Garcia helped lead UCLA to the 2019 Women's College World Series title.

Tiare Jennings (Texas Volts) helped the University of Oklahoma win four consecutive Women's College World Series championships and has emerged as one of AUSL's most productive offensive performers since turning professional.

"This partnership gives our athletes an incredible opportunity to showcase their skills on one of the biggest stages in baseball," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng. MLBx is an exciting format that highlights athleticism, power and defensive excellence, and we're thrilled to have some of AUSL's top players taking part in Philadelphia."

In addition to participating in MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3, AUSL will have a presence at All-Star Village with its "Command the Circle" fan activation. Inspired by the iconic centerpiece of the softball field, the experience celebrates the skill, power and precision of the game's elite athletes while showcasing the continued growth of professional softball. Fans will have the opportunity to test their pitching accuracy in an interactive pitching cage, explore displays featuring all six AUSL teams, take photos with player cut-outs and learn more about the league and its athletes.

Tickets for All-Star Sunday, which includes the All-Star Futures Game and MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3, are available now at AllStarGame.com. Fans can follow @MLBxOfficial and visit MLB.com/MLBx for the latest updates and participant announcements.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 17, 2026

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