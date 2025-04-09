4.9.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Richmond Kickers avenge 2024 USL League One Playoffs loss to Union Omaha with first win against Owls since 2022, as first-year Kicker Darwin Espinal nets 82nd-minute winner to spoil Rashid Nuhu's 2025 debut.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.