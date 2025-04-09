4.9.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Richmond Kickers avenge 2024 USL League One Playoffs loss to Union Omaha with first win against Owls since 2022, as first-year Kicker Darwin Espinal nets 82nd-minute winner to spoil Rashid Nuhu's 2025 debut.
