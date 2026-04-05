4.4.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Goals from Kempes Tekiela, Pato Botello Faz and Adrian Billhardt powered Union Omaha to a 3-1 win over AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium as substitute Cristian Ortiz scored for the hosts in second-half stoppage time to thwart Cole Jensen's clean sheet with a seven-save performance.







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