4.4.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Goals from Kempes Tekiela, Pato Botello Faz and Adrian Billhardt powered Union Omaha to a 3-1 win over AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium as substitute Cristian Ortiz scored for the hosts in second-half stoppage time to thwart Cole Jensen's clean sheet with a seven-save performance.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2026
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