4.27.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Danny Trejo scored his first goal for Birmingham Legion FC and added an assist while Ronaldo Damus and Tabort Etaka Preston also found the net for the hosts in a 3-1 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Protective Stadium in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
