35 New Players in the QMJHL

February 19, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release









Rouyn-Noranda Huskies left wing Rémi Gélinas

Boucherville, QC - In early November, the NCAA hockey division 1 decided to change its rules to make QMJHL hockey players eligible to eventually join its circuit. This decision had a major impact on our League.

Since then, no fewer than 25 players from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) have decided to leave their clubs to join the QMJHL.

Ten other players from Quebec, Canada or the USA have left their high school, prep school or United States Hockey League (USHL) club to pursue their development as student-athletes with us.

All in all, we're talking about the arrival of 35 players, or practically two per team!

"It's fun to see, it's a major influx of talent, notes commissioner Mario Cecchini. We said at the time of the rule change that we were happy for the young players, because they would no longer have to avoid the QMJHL to be able, one day, to play in the NCAA. Now, if these 35 players, or others, wish to go to the NCAA at the end of their commitment with us, they'll be able to do so and we'll be the first to congratulate them."

In a nutshell:

17 of 18 QMJHL teams welcomed new players

Among them are several 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for the NHL Draft in 2025 or 2026

The 25 players from the BCHL

Vecvanags, Mikus (Euro) Acadie-Bathurst

Béland, Charles Baie-Comeau

Boisvert, Samuel Baie-Comeau

Schrott, Skogen Baie-Comeau

Bellamy, Evan Baie-Comeau

Brown, Andrew Cap-Breton

Montroy, Ethan Charlottetown

Lanza, Jonathan Charlottetown

Wasmer, Julien Chicoutimi

Haynes, Connor Chicoutimi

Maro, Christian Chicoutimi

Allecia, Jesse Drummondville

Taillefer, Mathieu Halifax

Binkley, Simon Moncton

Hynes, Carter Québec

Belzil, Thomas Rimouski

Veilleux, Lucas Rouyn-Noranda

Krayer, Dylan Saint John

Young, Eric Saint John

Bresson, Owen Shawinigan

McNeil, Brogan Shawinigan

Benoit, Robin Sherbrooke

Labbé, Kyan Sherbrooke

Lottin, Enzo Victoriaville

Flynn, Brady Victoriaville

The 10 players arriving from an American team

Wood, Tyler Acadie-Bathurst - North Iowa Buss

Cloutier, Rafaël Blainville-Boisbriand - South Kent School

Herron, Jude Charlottetown - South Kent School

Petrut, Nicholas Gatineau - Salisbury School Knight

Cirka, Nicolas Halifax - Yale Bulldogs Jr.

Chiras, Justin Halifax - South Kent School

Bent, William Halifax - Mount St. Charles

Guimond, Rudy Moncton - Cedar Rapids Roughriders

Duguay, Elliott Rouyn-Noranda - Mount St. Charles

Krayer, Matthew Saint John - Mount St. Charles

photo: Mathieu Taillefer (Jaime Lee Gouthro)

