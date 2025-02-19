35 New Players in the QMJHL
February 19, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - In early November, the NCAA hockey division 1 decided to change its rules to make QMJHL hockey players eligible to eventually join its circuit. This decision had a major impact on our League.
Since then, no fewer than 25 players from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) have decided to leave their clubs to join the QMJHL.
Ten other players from Quebec, Canada or the USA have left their high school, prep school or United States Hockey League (USHL) club to pursue their development as student-athletes with us.
All in all, we're talking about the arrival of 35 players, or practically two per team!
"It's fun to see, it's a major influx of talent, notes commissioner Mario Cecchini. We said at the time of the rule change that we were happy for the young players, because they would no longer have to avoid the QMJHL to be able, one day, to play in the NCAA. Now, if these 35 players, or others, wish to go to the NCAA at the end of their commitment with us, they'll be able to do so and we'll be the first to congratulate them."
In a nutshell:
17 of 18 QMJHL teams welcomed new players
Among them are several 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for the NHL Draft in 2025 or 2026
The 25 players from the BCHL
Vecvanags, Mikus (Euro) Acadie-Bathurst
Béland, Charles Baie-Comeau
Boisvert, Samuel Baie-Comeau
Schrott, Skogen Baie-Comeau
Bellamy, Evan Baie-Comeau
Brown, Andrew Cap-Breton
Montroy, Ethan Charlottetown
Lanza, Jonathan Charlottetown
Wasmer, Julien Chicoutimi
Haynes, Connor Chicoutimi
Maro, Christian Chicoutimi
Allecia, Jesse Drummondville
Taillefer, Mathieu Halifax
Binkley, Simon Moncton
Hynes, Carter Québec
Belzil, Thomas Rimouski
Veilleux, Lucas Rouyn-Noranda
Krayer, Dylan Saint John
Young, Eric Saint John
Bresson, Owen Shawinigan
McNeil, Brogan Shawinigan
Benoit, Robin Sherbrooke
Labbé, Kyan Sherbrooke
Lottin, Enzo Victoriaville
Flynn, Brady Victoriaville
The 10 players arriving from an American team
Wood, Tyler Acadie-Bathurst - North Iowa Buss
Cloutier, Rafaël Blainville-Boisbriand - South Kent School
Herron, Jude Charlottetown - South Kent School
Petrut, Nicholas Gatineau - Salisbury School Knight
Cirka, Nicolas Halifax - Yale Bulldogs Jr.
Chiras, Justin Halifax - South Kent School
Bent, William Halifax - Mount St. Charles
Guimond, Rudy Moncton - Cedar Rapids Roughriders
Duguay, Elliott Rouyn-Noranda - Mount St. Charles
Krayer, Matthew Saint John - Mount St. Charles
photo: Mathieu Taillefer (Jaime Lee Gouthro)
Images from this story
|
Mathieu Taillefer of the Halifax Mooseheads
(Jaime Lee Gouthro)
|
Rouyn-Noranda Huskies left wing Rémi Gélinas
(Jean Lapointe)
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025
- 35 New Players in the QMJHL - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.