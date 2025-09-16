31 Appy League Alumni on MiLB Postseason Rosters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Thirty-one Appalachian League alumni are on Minor League Baseball postseason rosters. See below for the entire list of alumni in the playoffs;

Double-A

Eastern League

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

D'Andre Smith - Burlington '21

Zach Thornton - Elizabethton '22

Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Brendan Jones - Elizabethton '22-23

Southern League

Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds)

Jared Lyons - Danville '21

Birmingham Barons (White Sox)

Riley Gowens - Danville '21

Carson Jacobs - Greeneville '22

Montgomery Biscuits (Rays)

Homer Bush Jr. - Greeneville '21

Jack Snyder - Danville '21

Texas League

Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals)

Chase Adkison - Elizabethton '21

Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers)

Kole Myers - Burlington '22

Midland RockHounds (Athletics)

Braden Nett - Greeneville '21

Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs)

Daniel Eagen - Greeneville '23

High-A

Midwest League

West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

Woody Hadeen - Princeton '22

Carlos Lequerica - Pulaski '21

Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins)

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart - Burlington '22

Aiden May - Kingsport '22

South Atlantic League

Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

Brett Banks - Johnson City '21

John Bay - Pulaski '21

Austin Troesser - Greeneville '21

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)

Callan Moss - Johnson City '22, Danville '23-24

Will Taylor - Greeneville '22

Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

T.J. Fondtain - Pulaski '22

Northwest League

Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Jacob Denner - Danville '23

Eugene Emeralds (Giants)

Maui Ahuna - Burlington '21

Single-A

California League

Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

Alan Espinal - Johnson City '21

Tyler Hampu - Princeton '23

Florida State League

Daytona Tortugas (Reds)

Ty Floyd - Bristol '21

West Division: Lakeland Flying Tigers (Tigers)

Beau Ankeney - Greeneville '22

Donye Evans - Johnson City '21

Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Brady Day - Princeton '21

Jonathan Hogart - Greeneville '21

Additionally, six former Appalachian League umpires will work MiLB postseason series. Jared Duerson (2021) and Brandon Tipton (2021) will work the Texas League Division Series, Conner Crowell (2021) and Tatum Littleton (2021) will work the South Atlantic League Division Series, while Dakota Kilgore (2024) and Dylan Toomey (2024) will both work the Carolina League Division Series. Duerson, Littleton and Kilgore will work their respective league championship series as well.

