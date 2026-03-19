30 Alumni Selected for 2026 MLB Spring Breakout

Published on March 19, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Thirty Appalachian League alumni were selected for Major League Baseball's third annual edition of Spring Breakout, which takes place March 19-22. Spring Breakout serves as a showcase of baseball's future stars with each Major League Club fielding a team of prospects from their farm system to play a team of top prospects from another organization in an exhibition game.

Two alumni from Spring Breakout 2025 made their Major League debuts last season. Paul Gervase (Bristol '21) debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays on June 21 and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. Gervase made six MLB appearances in 2025. Kyle Karros (Greeneville '21) debuted on Aug. 8 with the Colorado Rockies; he hit one home run and had nine RBI in 43 games last season.

Kaelen Culpepper, MLB Pipeline's No. 52 prospect and the Minnesota Twins' No. 2 prospect, is among notable Appy League alumni represented in this year's event. 2024 Appy League Player of the Year Callan Moss will suit up for the Pittsburgh Pirates squad. Carlos Lequerica (DET) and Noah Mendlinger (STL) also appear on Spring Breakout rosters after playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic with Team Israel earlier this month.

After nine representatives in 2024 and 19 in 2025, the Appy League has 30 alumni represented across 22 Major League organizations. The St. Louis Cardinals roster features three alumni, while six organizations have two alumni each. The Kingsport Axmen lead the way with five representatives; the Burlington Sock Puppets, Elizabethton River Riders and Pulaski River Turtles all have four.

Magnus Ellerts (CLE), Aiden May (MIA), Brendan Jones (MIA), Culpepper (MIN), Kavares Tears (SD) and Sam Petersen (WSH) all return to this year's event after appearing on rosters a year ago. The complete list of Appy League alumni in this year's Spring Breakout is listed below.

For the complete viewing guide of Appy League alumni on Spring Breakout rosters, click here.

% Indicates 2025 Spring Breakout Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks

OF Avery Owusu-Asiedu - Elizabethton 2022 (ARI No. 29 prospect)

Athletics

OF Cameron Leary - Pulaski 2021 (ATH No. 29 prospect)

Atlanta Braves

SS Cody Miller - Johnson City 2023

Boston Red Sox

RHP Jay Allmer - Bluefield 2022

RHP Marcus Phillips - Elizabethton 2024 (BOS No. 9 prospect)

Chicago White Sox

RHP Nick Weyrich - Pulaski 2023

Cincinnati Reds

C Ryan McCrystal - Burlington 2022-24

Cleveland Guardians

RHP Magnus Ellerts - Danville 2021 %

Colorado Rockies

RHP Fidel Ulloa - Bristol 2022

Detroit Tigers

RHP Carlos Lequerica - Pulaski 2021

UTL Woody Hadeen - Princeton 2022

Miami Marlins

RHP Aiden May - Kingsport 2022 (MIA No. 28 prospect) %

OF Brendan Jones - Elizabethton 2022-23 (MIA No. 19 prospect) %

Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Michael Fowler - Bristol 2021

Minnesota Twins

SS Kaelen Culpepper - Bluefield 2022 (MLB No. 52 prospect, MIN No. 2) %

New York Mets

2B D'Andre Smith - Burlington 2021

New York Yankees

SS Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek - Bluefield 2023

Pittsburgh Pirates

INF Callan Moss - Johnson City 2022, Danville 2023-24

OF Will Taylor - Greeneville 2022

San Diego Padres

RHP Clay Edmondson - Pulaski 2023

OF Kavares Tears - Kingsport 2023 (SD No. 27 prospect) %

San Francisco Giants

RHP Marques Johnson - Johnson City 2021

SS Maui Ahuna - Burlington 2021 (SF No. 20 prospect)

Seattle Mariners

3B Austin St. Laurent - Burlington 2022

St. Louis Cardinals

RHP Tanner Franklin - Kingsport 2023 (STL No. 11 prospect)

UTL Noah Mendlinger - Bristol 2021

3B/1B Deniel Ortiz - Kingsport 2023 (STL No. 24 prospect)

Texas Rangers

SS/RHP Josh Owens - Elizabethton 2025 (TEX No. 6 prospect)

Toronto Blue Jays

OF Eddie Micheletti - 2021

Washington Nationals

OF Sam Petersen - Kingsport 2022 (WSH No. 22 prospect) %







Appalachian League Stories from March 19, 2026

30 Alumni Selected for 2026 MLB Spring Breakout - ApL

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