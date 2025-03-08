3.8.2025: Lexington vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Joe Hafferty and Eliot Goldthorp each struck for Lexington SC as it claimed a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Lexington SC Stadium in the hosts' debut in the USL Championship.
