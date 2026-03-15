3.14.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Goals from Omar Hernandez and Greyson Mercer led Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a comeback 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC after Devin Boyce opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute at Furman University's Eugene Stone Soccer Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2026

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