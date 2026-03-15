3.14.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Goals from Omar Hernandez and Greyson Mercer led Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a comeback 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC after Devin Boyce opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute at Furman University's Eugene Stone Soccer Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2026
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