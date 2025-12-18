24 Days of WNBA: Day 18
Published on December 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
What's better than a dub? The celebrations after one
For Day 18 of our End of Year Countdown take a look at some of the best on court celebrations this szn!
#24DaysofWNBA
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 18, 2025
- Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: December 18, 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Dave's Killer Bread - Portland Fire
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.