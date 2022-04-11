23 Players Drafted from Pioneer League's Tryout Camp

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter (PBL) concluded its 2022 Preseason Tryout Camp with 23 players selected by the ten PBL clubs. The draft followed the conclusion of a four-day tryout camp at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona attended by over 160 players.

Prospects from around the world, including The Bahamas, Canada, the Czech Republic, and the Dominican Republic participated in the 4-day camp that included timed 60-yard dashes, numerous defensive drills, and two days of live action scrimmages.

"This camp validated the PBL as a preferred league for developing young ballplayers," said Henry Hunter, the PBL Executive Vice President. "Prospects got a unique opportunity to pursue their pro baseball dreams. There was some great talent out there and we hope the players our clubs drafted will all make their clubs' 25-man rosters."

The camp opened with introductory remarks from former MLB manager, Jim Riggleman, the newly named manager of the Billings Mustangs. As well, players received additional direct instruction and feedback from the PBL managers and scouts throughout the camp.

"What a great experience this was", said Riggleman, former manager of the Cubs, Reds and Nationals. "I was impressed with the depth of talent and the commitment these kids made to further their baseball dreams. I loved every minute of it."

The PBL's two new expansion teams, the Glacier Range Riders and the Northern Colorado Owlz selected first and second respectively in the draft's "serpentine" format which then proceeded in accordance with the other eight clubs' 2021 season results. Collectively, the ten PBL clubs signed 23 players to attend their spring training camps.

Pitcher Reid Johnson of Frederick, Colorado was selected first overall by the Glacier Range Riders. The towering 6'7 right-hander impressed scouts with his pitch velocity and commanding presence on the mound.

"The Pioneer League pro showcase was a blast, in a beautiful complex," says Johnson, "I would 100% recommend. I was blessed to be picked first by the Glacier Range Riders, I'm very excited to make Flathead Field my home!"

With the next three selections, the Northern Colorado Owlz chose left-handed pitcher Chase Wilkerson of Headland, Alabama; catcher Caleb Marquez of Blue Springs, Missouri went to the Rocky Mountain Vibes; and the Great Falls Voyagers drafted Viktor Vercerka of the Czech Republic. Wilkerson's fastball was clocked between 90-93 mph and was complemented by a devastating breaking ball. Marquez is 6'2 and 240 lbs. and was previously drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers out of high school. Vercerka's work ethic stood out to the PBL scouts along with his control on the mound.

"These guys showed a dedication to their craft and love of the game that embodies the spirit of independent league baseball," said Hunter. "We were very pleased with both the turnout and talent level at this year's tryout camp. The draft was led by strong pitching that will immediately impact our league, and the number of position players also selected speaks to the broad range of talent in attendance."

Drafted Players:

(1) Glacier: Reid Johnson - RHP

(2) Northern Colorado: Chase Wilkerson - LHP

(3) Rocky Mountain: Caleb Marquez - C

(4) Great Falls: Viktor Vercerka - LHP

(5) Billings: Kenneth Stewart - RHP

(6) Boise: Jeffrey Rotz - RHP

(7) Grand Junction: Tyler Bonsky - RHP

(8) Ogden: Fox Semones - SS

(9) Idaho Falls: Hunter Hudson - 3B

(10) Missoula: Rhyse Dee - RHP

(11) Missoula: Sam Brace - LHP

(12) Idaho Falls: Sam Troyer - SS

(13) Ogden: Dane Tofteland - 3B

(14) Grand Junction: Teddy Natter Jr. - LHP

(15) Boise: Jessie Fuentes Jr. - 2B

(16) Billings: Robert Malone - OF

(17) Great Falls: Montana Quegley - RHP

(18) Rocky Mountain: Domonique Hernandez - OF

(19) Northern Colorado: Euro Diaz - OF

(20) Glacier: Nathan Gilman - RHP

(21) Glacier: Matt Geoffrion - RHP

(22) Glacier: Jake Gitter - OF

(23) Glacier: Victor Cerny - C

