2026 WNBA Free Agency Dates Set

Published on April 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association agreed today that free agency will open tomorrow, April 6, with the start of the Designation Period, the WNBA announced today.

The Negotiation Period will begin on Wednesday, April 8 and continue for three days. Teams and players will first be able to sign new contracts beginning on Saturday, April 11.

2026 WNBA FREE AGENCY TIMELINE

April 6-7, 2026

Designation Period (Qualifying Offers and Core Player Designations must be sent)

April 8-10, 2026

Negotiation Period

April 11, 2026

Signings may commence







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 5, 2026

2026 WNBA Free Agency Dates Set - WNBA

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