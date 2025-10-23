2026 WCL Schedule Unveiled

Thursday, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer released the WCL's 2026 schedule.

Opening Night is Friday, May 29 and features all 16 teams in action. The defending WCL champion Bellingham Bells visit the Kelowna Falcons, while the 2025 South Division champion Portland Pickles entertain the Victoria HarbourCats.

The Edmonton Riverhawks, who this year established WCL regular-season records for both average (4,888) and total attendance (131,966), host the Wenatchee AppleSox in a battle of 2025 playoff teams.

Two other 2025 playoff teams, the Bend Elks and Marion Berries, open their seasons at home, with the Kamloops NorthPaws, Ridgefield Raptors, and Yakima Valley Pippins rounding out the group of Opening Night home teams.

"Next season begins to feel like this season once we've got our schedule," said Neyer, "and I couldn't be happier with how our 2026 schedule looks, with a great mix of local rivalries and team-building trips for our players and coaches."

The Bells, HarbourCats, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, Springfield Drifters and Walla Walla Sweets begin their home slate Tuesday, June 2.

Wenatchee's home opener is Friday, June 5 against the NorthPaws, and the Corvallis Knights will become the final team to celebrate their home opener when the Berries travel to Goss Stadium on Wednesday, June 10.

The 54-game regular season concludes Wednesday, August 5, with the playoffs beginning two nights later.

The WCL's exciting postseason format remains in place, featuring three rounds of competition. It begins with two best-of-three divisional playoffs in both the North and South. The division championship games are scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, and the 2026 West Coast League Championship Game on Thursday, August 13.

The HarbourCats and the City of Victoria will host the 2026 WCL All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15. In both 2024 and 2025 the League's premier event was carried on MLB's digital channels.

The WCL's North Division members are the Bellingham Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, Victoria HarbourCats, and Wenatchee AppleSox. The South Division features the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Marion Berries, Portland Pickles, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins.







